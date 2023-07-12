How to Use Your Smartphone Alerts to Stay Updated on Severe Weather Conditions?

Severe weather can strike at any time, and it's important to be prepared. With all the heavy rains and floods that are capturing India, it is important to be prepared for anything.

Severe weather can include a variety of events, such as thunderstorms, tornadoes, floods, and blizzards. These events can cause widespread damage and loss of life.

In India, severe weather is a major threat, and the country is no stranger to natural disasters. Recently, the country is witnessing heavy rainfall in many cities resulting in flash floods.

In the past, people relied on newspapers and television to get weather updates. However, with the swift development of smartphones, people can now have access to real-time weather information at their fingertips.

Most smartphones already have a built-in weather app that can be used to check the current weather conditions. These handy devices can also receive severe weather alerts and warn you.

These alerts can be sent to your phone as text messages or push notifications. However, many people remain unaware of this useful feature.

If you live in an area that is prone to severe weather or planning to travel to a certain area, it is important to activate severe weather alerts on your smartphone.

This will ensure that you are notified about the nearing danger and can take steps to protect yourself and your family.

Here is how you can activate severe weather alerts on your iOS and Android devices:

For iOS:

Locate the Weather app on your smartphone.

Tap on the List icon in the bottom-right corner.

Click on the round box with three dots in the upper right corner.

Now tap the Notifications button.

Toggle on the switch next to Severe weather.

If you have multiple locations saved in your Weather app then you can select a specific place and turn on the severe condition notifications for that particular location.

For Android:

Usually, Android phones come with their own weather apps, but not all of them have a built-in feature to provide severe weather alerts.

Fortunately, these devices come with a built-in severe warning alert system that is independent of the weather app.

Here are the steps to turn on severe weather alerts: