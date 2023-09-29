What Is Google’s Android Earthquake Alert System? How to Use it?

India, a country prone to earthquakes, has seen some of the biggest tremors in the past decade. According to the Earthquakelist.Org, 2726 earthquakes have hit India with a magnitude of 4 and above in the last 10 years.

To reduce the impact of earthquakes, tech giant Google has recently announced a new earthquake alert system for Android in India.

This new alert system comes after consultation and approval from the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), Ministry of Earth Sciences.

Google Blog by Micah Berman states: “We’ve developed the Android Earthquake Alerts System, which uses sensors in Android smartphones to detect and estimate earthquakes. This is already deployed in many countries around the world to provide people around the world with an early warning when earthquake shaking begins.”

Source: Google Blog

How Does Google’s Android Earthquake Alert System Work?

Google's Android Earthquake Alerts System utilises sensors available in smartphones that can easily detect and estimate earthquake activity.

The system is already in use in many countries around the world, providing early warnings to people when earthquake tremors are detected.

This means that people can have seconds or even minutes of warning before an earthquake hits, which can give them time to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

The Google Blog states: “Each Android smartphone is equipped with tiny accelerometers that can act as mini seismometers. When a phone is plugged in and charging, it can detect the very beginnings of earthquake shaking.”

“If many phones detect earthquake-like shaking around the same time, our server can use this information to estimate that an earthquake may be happening, as well as characteristics of the event - like its epicenter and magnitude. Then, our server can send alerts to nearby phones,” it adds.

There are two types of alerts that are available:

Be Aware Alert

Take Action Alert

Be Aware Alert

Source: Google

This alert is created to provide early warnings when there are light tremors and will provide detailed information once the notification is opened.

Be Aware Alerts are only sent to users who are expected to experience shaking intensity between 3 and 4 on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale. These alerts won’t change the Do Not Disturb and Notification settings on your device.

Take Action Alert

Source: Google

This alert system will provide early warnings to people when moderate to heavy earthquake tremors are detected. It is designed to get your attention before you experience the shaking, so that you can take action to protect yourself. Take Action Alerts are only sent to users who are expected to experience shaking intensity of 5 or greater on the Modified Mercalli Intensity (MMI) scale during an earthquake. Take Action Alerts will break through Do Not Disturb settings, turn on your screen, and play a loud sound.

How to Activate Google’s Earthquake Alert System?

This alert system is available for Android 5+ users all over India. To receive the alerts users must have:

Wi-Fi and/or cellular data connectivity

Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings enabled

Users who do not wish to receive alerts can turn off Earthquake Alerts in device settings.

Google Blog mentions: “The Android Earthquake Alerts System is rolling out to all Android 5+ users in India during the coming week. To receive alerts, users must have Wi-Fi and/or cellular data connectivity, and both Android Earthquake Alerts and location settings enabled. Users who do not wish to receive these alerts can turn off Earthquake Alerts in device settings.”

