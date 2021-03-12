AAI ATC Admit Card 2021 Out: Download Manager and Jr Executive Call Letter @aai.aero

AAI ATC Admit Card 2021: Airports Authority of India (AAI) has released the admit card of the online exam for the post of Manager and Jr Executive. Candidates can download AAI Admit Card from the official website of AAI - aai.aero.

AAI ATC Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download AAI Jr Executive Admit Card and AAI Manager Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

AAI ATC Admit Card Download Link

How to Download AAI ATC Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of AAI -aai.aero Click on ‘Career’ Tab given at the botton of the homepage A new window will open, where you need to click on ‘Click Here’ under ‘Admit Card’ Section of the exam name “DIRECT RECRUITMENT FOR THE POSTS OF MANAGERS AND JUNIOR EXECUTIVES IN VARIOUS DISCIPLINES - ADVERTISEMENT No. 05/2020” It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your ‘User ID and Password’ Click on ‘Login Button’ Download AAI AERO Admit Card

AAI Exam is scheduled to be held on 26 and 27 March 2021. There will not be any negative marking for wrong answer attempted by the candidate. Online Test will be bilingual i.e. Hindi and English.

Candidates can check the AAI ATC Syllabus through the PDF below for each post.

AAI Syllabus PDF

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in On-line examination and they will be called for Documents verification / Interview / Physical Measurement and Endurance Test/ Driving Test/ Voice test, as applicable for the post.

AAI had published the notification for recruitment of 368 Manager (Fire Services), Manager (Technical), Junior

Executive (Air Traffic Control), Junior Executive (Airport Operations) and Junior Executive (Technical) against advt no 05/2020.