AFCAT 2 Result 2020 Declared @afcat.cdac.in, Check IAF Result Download Link and Cut-Off Here

AFCAT 2 Result 2020: Indian Air Force (IAF), on 20 October, has announced the result of the online exam dates for Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT - 02/2020). All candidates who have appeared in AFCAT 2 Exam can download AFCAT Result from the official website of IAF AFCAT i.e. afcat.cdac.in.

AFCAT 2 Result Link is given below. The candidates can download IAF AFCAT 2 Result, directly, by login into the link below:

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for SSB Interview. The candidates can select their SSB date and time from 21 October at 11 AM to 25 October at 11 AM. Otherwise, it will automatically allotted to the candidates. IAF will also release AFCAT SSB Admit Card on its official website.

Psychological test will be conducted on Day 1 (Afternoon) and the Group Tests and Interview would commence after document check for the next five days.

AFCAT 2 Cut Off

As per the reports, the cut-off for the AFCAT Exam is 155 while for EKT is 40

How to check AFCAT 2 2020 Result ?

Go to the official website - afcat.cdac.in Click the link ‘AFCAT (2) 2020 Cycle’ given under ‘Candidates Login’ tab Enter your user ID, password and captcha code Click on 'Log in' AFCAT Result will appear on your screen You can take a print out for future use

AFCAT Exam was conducted on 03, 04 and 05 October 2020 across the country to fill 256 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches.

As per AFCAT Website - “AFCAT 02/2020 Results have been declared and are available for viewing through individual login. The AFSB date and venue selection option is available to successful candidates of AFCAT 02/2020. Candidates can chose date and venue from 11:00 am 21 Oct 2020 to 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. The date and venue will be allotted by system to those who do not chose the venue and date by 11:00 am 25 Oct 2020. Call letter will be available soon for download after choosing date, venue and filling bank details for travel allowance.”