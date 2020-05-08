AIC Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for District Manager Posts @aicofindia.com Across India

AIC Recruitment 2020: Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd., New Delhi, has invited application for the post of District Manager (Business Development and /or Risk Management) in Select Districts of Select States on contractual basis, initially for a period of 1 year. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Agriculture Insurance Company Recruitment 2020 on official website from 08 May to 28 May 2020.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 08 May 2020

Last Date of Application - 28 May 2020

AIC Vacancy Details

District Managers:

Assam

Chhattisgarh

Gujarat

Haryana

Himachal Pradesh

Karnataka

Kerala

Madhya Pradesh

Maharashtra

Meghalaya

Orissa

Rajasthan

Tamil Nadu

Telangana

Uttarakhand

Uttar Pradesh

West Bengal

Eligibility Criteria for AIC District Manager Post

Graduation or Diploma in Agriculture/ Horticulture/ Rural Studies/ Agri-Business Management with 60% or more marks in aggregate from recognised University/Institutes. For candidates belonging to SC/ST minimum qualifying marks would be 55%.

Minimum 2 years post qualification working experience in Agriculture Insurance Marketing and/or Risk Management (preferably in the State applying for)

Age Limit:

35 Years

Selection Process for District Manager Posts

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Group discussion and Personal Interview.Shortlisting will be purely provisional based on the details filled up in the application form without verification of documents.

How to Apply for AIC District Manager Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through official website of AIC https://www.aicofindia.com/ on or before 28 May 2020.

Application Fee:

GEN/OBC/EWS candidates - Rs. 400/-

For SC/ST candidates - Rs. 100/-

PWD Candidates - No Fee

AIC District Manager Recruitment Notification PDF 2020

AIC Online Application Link

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd., New Delhi is a speciality Crop Insurance company implementing the Central and State Government sponsored Crop Insurance Schemes and also plans to diversify into other rural allied insurance business