AIC Recruitment 2021 for MT and Hindi Officer Posts, Apply Now!

Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd (AIC) is hiring 31 Management Trainee (MT) and Hindi Officer. Check Details Below.

AIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd (AIC), New Delhi, a speciality Crop Insurance company implementing the Central and State Government sponsored Crop Insurance Schemes, is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Management Trainee (MT) and Hindi Officer. Those who are interested for AIC MT Recruitment 2021 can apply before the last date i.e. 13 December 2021 on official website of AIC (aicofindia.com).

Around 30 vacancies are available for MT Posts in the disciplines of (1) Agriculture Sciences, (2) Information Technology, (3) Legal, & (4) Accounts and 1 for Hindi Officer in Scale 1.

The training period for Management Trainees will be for a period of 2 years. The trainee shall be eligible for the post of Administrative Officer (Scale I) on completion of the training period and subject to satisfactory work performance, Interview/Interaction and/or any other criteria to be decided by the Company.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 13 December 2021

AIC Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (MT) - 30 Posts

Hindi Officer - 1 Post

Salary:

AIC MT Salary - Rs. 40,000/- p.m. for the 1st year and Rs. 42,500/- p.m. for the 2nd year

AIC Hindi Officer Salary - Scale I Basic pay of Rs.32795/- in the scale of Rs. 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)- 62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Total emoluments will be approximately Rs. 65,000/- p.m. in Metropolitan Centers

Eligibility Criteria for AIC Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Agriculture Science - B.SC AG / Horticulture / BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in Agriculture with 60% Marks. (For SC/ST 55% marks

Information Technology - BE / B.Tech in (Computer Science/IT) or MCA with Minimum 60% Marks. For SC/ST 55% marks

Legal - Bachelor or Master Degree in Law with Minimum 60% Marks. For SC/ST 55% marks)

Accounts - B.Com / M.Com / MBA Finance with 60% Marks OR CA / CS . For SC/ST 55% marks

Hindi Officer - Master Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Post Graduate in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at

Bachelor’s degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor’s degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks)

Age Limit:

21 to 30 Years

Selection Process for AIC MT and Hindi Officer

The selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam and Interview.

The shortlisted candidates will be called for Group discussion and Personal Interview.

How to Apply for AIC MT Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online on official website latest by 13 December 2021.

Application Fee:

General / OBC / EWS - 1000/-

SC / ST / PH - 200/-