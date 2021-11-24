AIC Recruitment 2021 for MT and Hindi Officer Posts, Apply Now!

AIC Recruitment 2021 Notification: Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd (AIC), New Delhi, a speciality Crop Insurance company implementing the Central and State Government sponsored Crop Insurance Schemes, is inviting online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Management Trainee (MT) and Hindi Officer. Those who are interested for AIC MT Recruitment 2021 can apply before the last date i.e. 13 December 2021 on official website of AIC (aicofindia.com).
Around 30 vacancies are available for MT Posts in the disciplines of (1) Agriculture Sciences, (2) Information Technology, (3) Legal, & (4) Accounts and 1 for Hindi Officer in Scale 1.
The training period for Management Trainees will be for a period of 2 years. The trainee shall be eligible for the post of Administrative Officer (Scale I) on completion of the training period and subject to satisfactory work performance, Interview/Interaction and/or any other criteria to be decided by the Company.
AIC MT Online Application Link
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 13 December 2021
AIC Vacancy Details
- Management Trainee (MT) - 30 Posts
- Hindi Officer - 1 Post
Salary:
- AIC MT Salary - Rs. 40,000/- p.m. for the 1st year and Rs. 42,500/- p.m. for the 2nd year
- AIC Hindi Officer Salary - Scale I Basic pay of Rs.32795/- in the scale of Rs. 32795-1610(14)-55335-1745(4)- 62315 and other admissible allowance as applicable. Total emoluments will be approximately Rs. 65,000/- p.m. in Metropolitan Centers
Eligibility Criteria for AIC Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Agriculture Science - B.SC AG / Horticulture / BE / B.Tech / M.Sc in Agriculture with 60% Marks. (For SC/ST 55% marks
- Information Technology - BE / B.Tech in (Computer Science/IT) or MCA with Minimum 60% Marks. For SC/ST 55% marks
- Legal - Bachelor or Master Degree in Law with Minimum 60% Marks. For SC/ST 55% marks)
- Accounts - B.Com / M.Com / MBA Finance with 60% Marks OR CA / CS . For SC/ST 55% marks
- Hindi Officer - Master Degree in Hindi/Hindi translation with English as one of the subjects at Bachelor’s Degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Post Graduate in English with Hindi as one of the subjects at
Bachelor’s degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks) OR Post Graduate Master’s Degree in Sanskrit with English and Hindi as subjects at Bachelor’s degree level with 60% marks (for SC/ST 55% marks)
Age Limit:
21 to 30 Years
Selection Process for AIC MT and Hindi Officer
The selection will be done on the basis of Online Exam and Interview.
Selection Process for AIC MT and Hindi Officer Posts
The shortlisted candidates will be called for Group discussion and Personal Interview.
How to Apply for AIC MT Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible candidates can apply online on official website latest by 13 December 2021.
Application Fee:
General / OBC / EWS - 1000/-
SC / ST / PH - 200/-