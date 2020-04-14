AICTE lunches ELIS Portal | Know How to Apply | Know Free Courses

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has recently begun an e-learning portal Enhancement in Learning with Improvement In Skills (ELIS) to promote e-learning during the COVID19 lockdown period. Aspirants who are missing out on studies can visit AICTE ELIS portal to register for new programs. This initiative has been started to foster digital learning and support the student community across the country. Several eminent education providers have participated willingly to offer e-courses free of cost for the aspirants to help them cope up with the quarantine period. Find out important information about the ELIS portal, course available, and how to register for it.

Key People behind ELIS portal

The ELIS portal was launched by Prof Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman AICTE along with Prof. M.P Poonia, Vice chairman AICTE and Prof Rajive Kumar, Member Secretary, AICTE.

How to Register for New Courses?

Here is the direct link to register for AICTE’s ELIS portal. Click on the link provided below and enroll for the best courses available in the digital space.

AICTE ELIS Portal – Register Now | Direct Link

ELIS portal has been created with an objective to ensure holistic development of the aspirants. The courses aim to enhance valuable skill sets required to become employable in the industry. A total of 18 leading Ed-tech companies have participated in the initiative and have floated 26 different courses to enrich the knowledge and skills of eager participants.

Find out top and popular courses on the portal for which you can register free of cost.

Popular Courses at AICTE ELIS Portal

Machine Learning using Python

Candidates with prior knowledge of Python can apply for this course. You will learn the tips and tricks to develop machine learning skills. The advantage of enrolling for this course is that one can take up project-based course if they opt for this e-learning course.

Duration – The project has to be completed within the time span of 45 days from the date of enrollment.

Offered by - Skyfi Labs (Skyfi Education Labs Pvt Ltd)

Statistics 101

The Statistics 101 course is advantageous for the aspirants willing to build skills in analyzing current trends and future aspects of Statistics. Learners will find out application of Statistics in businesses, corporate, government departments to assemble data and draw conclusions using specific mathematical formula. This course has been designed by veterans of Analytics industry to polish your skills that to free of cost. Enrol for the course today and see a sea change in your skills.

Fee – Free of cost

Offered by - Threesixtyone Degree Consulting Pvt Ltd

Free App-based Courses for Communication Skills and Interview Preparation

If you are an aspirant learning BA/BCom/BSc/Engineering/MBA course or are planning to enter any of these fields, to grab a corporate job, WordsMaya has floated a free online course in collaboration with AICTE to develop the communication skills. The focus of the course is to enhance the ability of job aspirants to communicate in English confidently. With this course you will get 50 hours of chat-based interactive audio-visual content.

Fee – Free of cost

Offered by – WordsMaya EduTech Pvt Ltd

TickTalkTo

A grave area which often gets neglected by friends and family members is mental health. An interactive course launched by AICTE named TickTalkTo aims to make mental healthcare accessible to all. People facing emotional difficulties will get direct access to connect with psychologists and other mental health experts through TickTalkTo’s cloud-based platform. The experts and analysts will help the aggrieved lead happier and healthier lives. In order to access the app, you can follow these steps:

Step 1: Download the mobile app TickTalkTo

Step 2: Enter the access code neat1y

Step 3: Sign Up

Fee – Free of cost

Offered by - XequalsZERO Private Limited

Performance Management and Competency Mapping

The domain of management is vast and human resource management is an integral part of it. Performance Management and Competency Mapping (PMCM) course offered at ELIS portal aims to develop skills of choosing the right candidate for a particular job. This course also helps the HRM experts to know whether the chosen candidates are performing well in his/her assigned job role. You will get to learn skill such as Competency Mapping and how to implement 360 Degrees’ Feedback system within the workforce to ensure healthy growth of the organisation.

Fee – Re. 1/-

Offered by - Globsyn Knowledge Foundation

To know more about the online courses offered by ELIS portal of AICTE, visit the official website. Also, subscribe with us to find out interactive online courses launched by various portals to make your stay at home period fun and resourceful during the quarantine period!