AIESL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Aircraft Technicians And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIESL Recruitment 2023: AIESL has invited applications for the 57 Aircraft Technicians and other posts on its official website- https://www.aiesl.in/. You can check notification pdf, eligibility, age limit and others here.

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has announced the recruitment notification for the Aircraft Technicians (B1, B2)/Technician (Welder/Fitter) and other posts on fixed term contract basis on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Technical Assessment & Personal Interview. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process and others here.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

The online application will be accepted for these posts on or before August 21, 2023 through the official website.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-45

Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance) -10

Technician (Machinist - COD)-01

Technician (Welder - COD)-01

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications

Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 or 03 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved

by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade.

(55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates.) OR

Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance) -AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 Or 03 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). OR

Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics/ Telecommunication/

Radio/Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).

Technician (Machinist - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in welder

trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT

Technician (Welder - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in

machinist trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Emoluments

Rs.28,000/- per month at the time of joining as per the approved salary structure of AIESL.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Maximum Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023)

General/EWS-35 Yrs

OBC-38 Yrs

SC/ST-40 Yrs

Age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen will be permitted as per Govt. directives in this regard.

AIESL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF





How To Apply For AIESL Recruitment 2023?

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.