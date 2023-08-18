AIESL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Aircraft Technicians And Other Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIESL Recruitment 2023 Notification: AI Engineering Services Limited (AIESL) has announced the recruitment notification for the Aircraft Technicians (B1, B2)/Technician (Welder/Fitter) and other posts on fixed term contract basis on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2023.
Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of Technical Assessment & Personal Interview. You can check all the details regarding the recruitment drive including eligibility, age limit, salary, selection process and others here.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
The online application will be accepted for these posts on or before August 21, 2023 through the official website.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-45
- Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance) -10
- Technician (Machinist - COD)-01
- Technician (Welder - COD)-01
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Minimum Educational Qualifications
Aircraft Technician (B1 Maintenance, & Engine Shop)-AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 or 03 years) in Mechanical stream from Institutions approved
by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade.
(55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates.) OR
Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Mechanical /Aeronautical Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).
Aircraft Technician (B2 Maintenance) -AME Diploma/Certificate in Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (02 Or 03 years) in Avionics stream from Institutions approved by DGCA under Rule 133B with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates). OR
Diploma in Engineering (3 years) in Electrical / Electronics/ Telecommunication/
Radio/Instrumentation Engineering or equivalent recognized by Central/State Government with 60% marks/equivalent grade (55% or equivalent grade for SC/ST/OBC candidates).
Technician (Machinist - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in welder
trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT
Technician (Welder - COD)-10+2 passed (with Physics, Chemistry and Maths) with ITI in
machinist trade, recognized by Central/State Government or NCVT
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the eligibility for the post.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Emoluments
Rs.28,000/- per month at the time of joining as per the approved salary structure of AIESL.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Maximum Age Limit (as of 01.08.2023)
- General/EWS-35 Yrs
- OBC-38 Yrs
- SC/ST-40 Yrs
- Age relaxation for Ex-Servicemen will be permitted as per Govt. directives in this regard.
AIESL Recruitment 2023: Notification PDF
How To Apply For AIESL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website- https://www.aiesl.in/Careers
- Step 2: Click on the link-https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScsHI9P9d1KNDat9oxGmGaAejtE6jjeoUTgdyCWOR07vVRYNg/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0.
- Step 3: Read the instructions given and provide all the essential credentials.
- Step 4: Enter your credentials and fill in the complete form and upload all the required documents like the scanned image of the candidate,
- Step 5: Upload all the essential documents.
- Step 7: Hard copy of the documents (self-attested) should be submitted at the time of personal interview.
- Step 8: Please take a print out of the application for future reference.