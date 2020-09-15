AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020 Declared for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Kalyani @aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in

AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar has declared the Provisional Result for the Faculty Posts under AIIMS Kalyani on its official website. All such candidates appeared in the interview for these Faculty posts can check the Provisional Result on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar-aiimsbhubaneswar.nic.in/.

As per the short notification displayed on the official website, the provisional result of the interviews for faculty selection against advertisement no. AIIMS/KALYANI/FAC/RECT/268/7153 dated 22-01-2019 for various Departments of AIIMS Kalyani is uploaded on its official website.

Notification further says ,"Based on the recommendation of the Standing Selection Committee and approval of the Governing Body, the Executive Director AIIMS Kalyani is pleased to declare the provisional result of the selection of Faculties for various Departments of AIIMS Kalyani against Advertisement No.

AIIMS/KALYANI/FAC/RECT/268/7153 dated 22.01.2019 for which interviews were conducted at Dr. Ramalingaswamy Boardroom, AIIMS New Delhi from 25th to 28th July, 2020 for various Departments."

All such candidates appeared in the Interview can check their Department wise result available on the official website of AIIMS Bhubaneswar. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

How to Download: AIIMS Bhubaneswar Provisional Result 2020 for Faculty Posts under AIIMS Kalyani?