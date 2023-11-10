AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Notification For 81 Professor and Assistant Professor Vacancies

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 is out for 81 Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has released the recruitment notification for 81 Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies on its official website. The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begun on Nbvember 6 and the last date to send the application form is Decmebr 12. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsBilaspur.edu.in

The selection process for Professor and Assistant Professor will be done through the walk-in interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bilaspur notification for the recruitment of 81 Professor and Assistant Professors has been released. The application process for the post started from November 6. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority All India Institute of Medical Sciences Posts Name Professor and Assistant Professor Total Vacancies 81 Mode of Application Online and Offlne Vacancy Announced on November 6, 2023 Application Start Date November 6, 2023 Online Application End Date November 30, 2023 Offline Application End Date December 6, 2023 Selection process Interview

AIIMS Bilaspur Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 81 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 through the link given below.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

Vacancies For AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor

A total of 81 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bilaspur for Professor and Assistant Professor. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post Number of Posts Professor 24 Additional Professor 14 Associate Professor 16 Assistant Professor 24 Assistant Professor (on contract) 3 Total 81

What is the AIIMS Bilaspur Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 for educational qualification..

Age Limit:

The age limit varies as per the post the candidate has applied for. Check the below table for post wise age limit. Age relaxation will also be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

Name of the Post Upper Age Limit (without any relaxation) Professor/ Additional Professor 58 (Fifty-eight) years in direct recruitment, 56 (Fifty-six) Years in case of Deputation, 70 (Seventy) Years in case of retired faculty Associate Professor / Assistant Professor 50 (Fifty) years

AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor Selection Process

The AIIMS Bilaspur 2023 selection will be done in two parts.

Interview Document Verification

AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor Fees

Non-refundable application fee is required to be paid by the candidates by way of online NEFT mode in favor of the 'Executive Director,AIIMS-Bilaspur'. Applications without submission of application fees will not be considered and summarily rejected. The application fee applicable to various categories is as follows: -

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee.

SC/ST category: Rs. 1,000 plus GST- 1,180/L

or other categories: Rs. 2,000/ plus GST- 2,360/-

Application fees is to be paid through NEFT in the bank account given below. The Application fee is non-refundable. After depositing the fee through any online mode in the below-mentioned account the candidate has to upload the proof in support and will have to produce the same at the time of the interview.

The details of the bank account are tabulated below

Name of Bank Name of Account Holder Bank Account Number IFS Code State Bank of India, Bilaspur Miscellaneous Account, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur 41512727609 SBIN0063972

AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor Salary 2023

The selected will get the in hand pay based on their post. Check the table below for post wise salary