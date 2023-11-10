AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Notification For 81 Professor and Assistant Professor Vacancies

AIIMS Bilaspur Jobs Apply for 81 Professor Vacancies

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 is out for 81 Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information below which includes the educational qualification, age limit, salary and other important details for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bilaspur has released the recruitment notification for 81 Professor and Assistant Professor vacancies on its official website.  The application process for recruitment to the above posts will begun on Nbvember 6 and the last date to send the application form is Decmebr 12. The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts after visiting the official website - aiimsBilaspur.edu.in

The selection process for Professor and Assistant Professor will be done through the walk-in interview. The details like age limit, eligibility, application process, salary, and educational qualification can be checked here.

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023

AIIMS Bilaspur notification for the recruitment of 81 Professor and Assistant Professors has been released. The application process for the post started from November 6. All the important information related to the recruitment process has been tabulated below

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023

Recruitment Authority

All India Institute of Medical Sciences

Posts Name

Professor and Assistant Professor 

Total Vacancies

81

Mode of Application

Online and Offlne

Vacancy Announced on

November 6, 2023

Application Start Date

November 6, 2023

Online Application End Date

November 30, 2023

Offline Application End Date

December 6, 2023

Selection process

Interview

AIIMS Bilaspur Notification PDF

Candidates can download the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 81 vacancies announced. Download the official notification of AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 through the link given below. 

AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

Vacancies For AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor

A total of 81 vacancies were announced by AIIMS Bilaspur for Professor and Assistant Professor. A detailed vacancy is tabulated below

Name of the Post

Number of Posts

Professor

24

Additional Professor

14

Associate Professor

16

Assistant Professor

24

Assistant Professor (on contract)

3

Total

81

What is the AIIMS Bilaspur Eligibility and Age Limit

The eligibility criteria and age limit for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 have been released by the examination authority. Candidates can refer to the official notification to know the details of AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 for educational qualification..

Age Limit:

The age limit varies as per the post the candidate has applied for. Check the below table for post wise age limit. Age relaxation will also be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

Name of the Post

Upper Age Limit (without any relaxation)

Professor/ Additional Professor

58 (Fifty-eight) years in direct recruitment, 

56 (Fifty-six) Years in case of Deputation, 

70 (Seventy) Years in case of retired faculty

Associate Professor / Assistant Professor

50 (Fifty) years

AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor Selection Process

The AIIMS Bilaspur 2023 selection will be done in two parts. 

  1. Interview
  2. Document Verification

AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor Fees

Non-refundable application fee is required to be paid by the candidates by way of online NEFT mode in favor of the 'Executive Director,AIIMS-Bilaspur'. Applications without submission of application fees will not be considered and summarily rejected. The application fee applicable to various categories is as follows: -

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD): Exempted from payment of fee.

SC/ST category: Rs. 1,000 plus GST- 1,180/L

or other categories: Rs. 2,000/ plus GST- 2,360/-

Application fees is to be paid through NEFT in the bank account given below. The Application fee is non-refundable. After depositing the fee through any online mode in the below-mentioned account the candidate has to upload the proof in support and will have to produce the same at the time of the interview.

The details of the bank account are tabulated below

Name of Bank

Name of Account Holder

Bank Account Number

IFS Code

State Bank of India, Bilaspur

Miscellaneous Account, All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bilaspur

41512727609

SBIN0063972

AIIMS Bilaspur Professor and Assistant Professor Salary 2023

The selected will get the in hand pay based on their post. Check the table below for post wise salary

Name of Post

Pay Scale (as per 7th Pay Commission)

Professor

Basic - 1,68,900 - 2,20,400

Additional Professor

Basic  - 1,48,200 - 2,11,400

Associate Professor

Basic - 1,38,300 - 2,09,200

Assistant Professor

Basic - 1,01,500 - 1,67,400

Assistant Professor (Contractual)

Consolidated Pay - 1,01,500

FAQ

When will the detailed Notification for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 be released?

The AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 for Professor and Assistant Professor is announced on the official website by the recruitment authority AIIMS Bilaspur for 81 posts.

How many posts have been announced in AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 for Professor and Assistant Professor?

A total of 81 posts have been announced in the AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 notification for Professor and Assistant Professor.

What is the age limit to apply for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023?

Candidates applying for the posts should not have crossed 58 years (vary as per the posts) of age can apply for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023. However, age relaxation will be provided to reserved category candidates as per government reservation norms.

What is the AIIMS Bilaspur Selection Process 2023?

Candidates will be selected for AIIMS Bilaspur Recruitment 2023 based on two stages i.e. interview and document verification. A detailed process is given in the above article.

