AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant on a contractual basis on its website - aiims.edu. Check Details Here

 

Created On: Jun 3, 2021 22:38 IST
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is hiring candidates for various vacancies of  Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS under Professor Anand Krishnan. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 14 June 2021.

Important Dates

  • Last Date for Online Application Submission - 14 June 2021

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details

  • Staff Nurse - 5 Posts
  • Field Worker - 4 Posts
  • Field Attendant - 5 Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Staff Nurse - Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with State Nursing Council.
  • Field Worker - High School or equivalent.
  • Field Attendant - 12th pass in science subjects and 2 years field experience.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Staff Nurse - 30 years
  • Field Worker - 25 years
  • Field Attendant - 30 years

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done only on the basis of the Interview.

Download AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021  Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications at arikablb@gmail.com mentioning the name of the post in the subject by 14 June 2021 till 5 PM. If the name of the post is not mentioned - you would not be called for an Interview. All candidates are required to bring all originals documents/certificates with them at the time of the interview. No TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.

 
Job Summary
NotificationAIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts
Notification DateJun 3, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionJun 14, 2021
CityNew Delhi
StateDelhi
CountryIndia
Organization All India Institute of Medical Sciences
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Secondary, Senior Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Medical , Other Funtional Area
