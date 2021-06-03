AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has released the notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant on a contractual basis on its website - aiims.edu. Check Details Here
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is hiring candidates for various vacancies of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS under Professor Anand Krishnan. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 14 June 2021.
Important Dates
- Last Date for Online Application Submission - 14 June 2021
AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details
- Staff Nurse - 5 Posts
- Field Worker - 4 Posts
- Field Attendant - 5 Posts
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Staff Nurse - Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with State Nursing Council.
- Field Worker - High School or equivalent.
- Field Attendant - 12th pass in science subjects and 2 years field experience.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit
- Staff Nurse - 30 years
- Field Worker - 25 years
- Field Attendant - 30 years
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done only on the basis of the Interview.
Download AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit their applications at arikablb@gmail.com mentioning the name of the post in the subject by 14 June 2021 till 5 PM. If the name of the post is not mentioned - you would not be called for an Interview. All candidates are required to bring all originals documents/certificates with them at the time of the interview. No TA/DA shall be paid for attending the interview.