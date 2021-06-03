AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is hiring candidates for various vacancies of Staff Nurse, Field Worker and Field Attendant at Centre for Community Medicine, AIIMS under Professor Anand Krishnan. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode on or before 14 June 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date for Online Application Submission - 14 June 2021

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse - 5 Posts

Field Worker - 4 Posts

Field Attendant - 5 Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Staff Nurse - Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent and registered nurse or ANM with State Nursing Council.

Field Worker - High School or equivalent.

Field Attendant - 12th pass in science subjects and 2 years field experience.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Staff Nurse - 30 years

Field Worker - 25 years

Field Attendant - 30 years

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done only on the basis of the Interview.

Download AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website