AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 for RA, Field Tech and Field Worker Posts, Download AIIMS Notification @aiims.edu

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Research Associate, Field Technician and Field Worker for the temporary/contractual post in the Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism, AIIMS, New Delhi. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through offline mode on or before 15 June 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 15 June 2021

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Research Associate - 1 Post

Field Technician - 4 Posts

Field Worker - 4 Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Research Associate - Ph.D/MD/MS/MDS or equivalent degree OR MSc/MVSc/M.Pharma/ME/M.Tech along with 3 years of research/teaching and design & development experience with at least one research paper in Science Citation indexed (SCI) journal.

Field Technician -12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory.

Field Worker - Technology/PMW/radiology/radiography or related subject OR One Year DMLT plus one-year required experience in a recognized organization OR Two years field/laboratory experience or animal housekeeping in Government recognized organization OR BSc degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Research Associate - upto 40 Years

Field Technician, Field Worker- upto 30 Years

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Salary

Research Associate: Rs.47,000+24%HRA=Rs.58,280/- per month for 8 months duration

Field Worker/Field Technician: Rs.18,000/- per month for 6 months duration

Download AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit CV’s may be sent to Mr Sanjay Kumar, Private Secretary to HOD, Department of Endocrinology and Metabolism Convergence Block, 7 th Floor, Room No.7002, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Ansari Nagar, New Delhi-110029 latest by 15 June 2021. Only eligible and shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews.