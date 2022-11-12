AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022 for JAA, JE, Stenographer, Warden, Security Guard and Other Posts

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences has openings for the post of JAA, JE, Stenographer, Warden, Security Guard and Other Posts. Check Vacancy, Eligibility and Other Details Here.

AIIMS DelhiRecruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi issued a notice for hiring persons for various posts for AIIMS New Delhi/NCI Jhajjar, Haryana. A total of 254 vacancies are available for Scientists, Clinical Psychologists/ Psychologist, Medical Physicist, Blood Transfusion Officer, Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer, General Duty Medical Officers, Programmer, Perfusionists, Assistant Dieticians, Medical Social Service Officers, Junior Physiotherapists, Store Keeper, Junior Engineer, Technician, Statistical Assistant, Ophthalmic Technician Grade I, Technician (Radiology), Pharmacist Gd. II, Junior Photographer, Operation Theater Assistant, Sanitary Inspector Gd. II, Nuclear Medical Technologist, Stenographer, Dental Technician Grade II, Assistant Warden, Security – Fire Guard Grade-II, Junior Administrative Assistant Posts.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 19 November 2022

Last Date of Application - 19 December 2022

AIIMS Delhi Vacancy Details

Scientist I 3 Scientist II 5 Clinical Psychologist/ Psychologist 1 Medical Physicist 4 Asst Blood/ Blood Transfusion Officer 4 General Duty Medical Officer 10 Programmer 3 Perfusionist 1 Assistant Dietician 5 Medical Social Service Officer Gd. II 10 Junior Physiotherapists/ Occupational Therapists 5 Store Keeper (Drugs/ General) 12 Jr. Engineer (A/C & Ref.) 8 Technician (Radio Therapy) 3 Statistical Assistant 2 Ophthalmic Technician Grade I 3 Technician (Radiology) 12 Pharmacist Gd. II 18 Junior Photographer 3 Operation Theater Assistant 44 Sanitary Inspector Gd. II 4 Nuclear Medical Technologist 1 Stenographer 14 Dental Technician Grade II 3 Assistant Warden 1 Security – Fire Guard Grade-II 35 Junior Administrative Assistant 40

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Recruitment 2022

Educational Qualification:

Security – Fire Guard Grade-II - 1Oth from a recognized Board/ University.

Junior Administrative Assistant - 12 Class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

Scientist-II - Ph.D, Preference will be given to those possessing some experience in Anatomy.

Scientist II (CCRF) - Ph.D and One year of research experience post- Ph. D in the field, This is in addition to the experience of two years during the period of Ph.D.

Clinical Psychologist/ Psychologist - M.Phil (Clinical Psychologist) or it’s equivalent from a recognized University. OR Masters’s degree in Psychology with Experimental Psychology as one of the subjects with a Diploma in Medical (Clinical) Psychology of a recognized Institution/ University. A Ph.D. degree in Clinical Psychology from any recognized university. Registered with the Rehabilitation Council of India.

Medical Physicist- Post Graduate Degree in Physics from a recognized University. A post-M.Sc. diploma in radiological/ medical physics from a recognized University An internship of a minimum of 12 months in a recognized well-equipped radiation therapy department. OR A basic degree in science from a recognized university, with Physics as one of the main subjects; A Post Graduate degree in radiological/ medical physics from a recognized university An internship of a minimum of 12 months in a recognized well-equipped radiation therapy department.

Medical Physicist (Department of Nuclear Medicine) - M. Sc. Nuclear Medicine Technology from a recognized University/Institution, and RSO level-II Certification recognized by AERB.

Blood Transfusion Officer- A recognized medical qualification is included in the I or II Schedule or Part II of the 3rd Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the 3rd Schedule should fulfil the condition stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Five years experience in Blood Bank work after registration as a Medical Graduate The candidate must be registered with a State Medical Council.

Assistant Blood Transfusion Officer - A recognized medical qualification is included in the I or II Schedule or Part II of the 3rd Schedule (other than the licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the 3rd Schedule should fulfill the conditions stipulated in sub-section (3) of Section 13 of the India Medical Council Act 1956. Two years experience in Blood Bank work after registration as a Medical Graduate. The candidate must be registered with a State Medical Council.

General Duty Medical Officer - A recognized qualification included in the First or Second Schedule or Part II of the Third Schedule (other than licentiate qualifications) to the Indian Medical Council Act. 1956 holders of educational qualifications included in Part II of the Third schedule should also fulfill the condition stipulated in sub-section (3) of section 13 of the Indian Medical Council Act 1956. Completion of compulsory rotating Internship.

Programmer - BE/ B.Tech (Comp. Science/ Comp. Engg.) OR Post Graduation in Science / Maths etc. OR Post-Graduation in Computer Application

Perfusionist - B. Sc Degree from a recognized University. Certificate in Perfusion Technology (awarded by a recognized Institution/ Association/ Authority (such as the Association of Thoracic and Cardio Vascular Surgeons of India) after training in a Centre with at least one year of experience in Clinical Perfusion.

Assistant Dietician- M.Sc. (Food and Nutrition ) from a recognized University Institution.

Medical Social Service Officer Gd. II Master’s Degree in Social Work from a recognized University/ Institution.

Junior Physiotherapists/ Occupational Therapists - Inter (Science) Degree in Physiotherapy Occupational Therapy.

Store Keeper (Drugs) - Degree in Pharmacy from a recognized University/ Institution. OR Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/ Boards

Store Keeper (General) - Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized University equivalent.

JE - 3-Year Diploma in Engineering.

Technician (Radio Therapy) - B. Sc in Radiotherapy Technology or equivalent from a recognized University or Institute approved by Atomic Energy Regulatory Board with 02 years of experience in operating Radiotherapy equipment in an established center. OR Diploma in Radiotherapy Technology or equivalent from a recognized Institution approved by the Atomic energy Regulatory Board with 3 years of experience in operating Radiotherapy equipment in an established center.

Statistical Assistant - M. Sc (Statistics)/ M.A (Stats/ Maths/ Economics Sociology with Statistics as a paper.

Ophthalmic Technician Grade I -B.Sc. in Ophthalmic Techniques or equivalent from a recognized University/ Institution.

Technician (Radiology) - B.Sc. (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3 years course from a recognized University/ Institution.

Pharmacist Gd. II - Diploma in Pharmacy from a recognized Institution/ Board. II. Should be a registered Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, of 1948.

Junior Photographer - 10+2 from a recognized Board. Diploma/ Certificate course in Photography from a recognized Institution.

Operation Theater Assistant - B.Sc OR 10+2 with Science with five-year experience in the following areas O.T, ICU, CSSD, and Manifold Room Preference will be given to candidates with certificate/ Diploma courses in O.T. Techniques from recognized Hospitals/ Institutions.

Sanitary Inspector Gd. II - 10+2 from recognized Board / Institute. Health Sanitary Inspector Course (1-year duration) from a recognized Institution.

Nuclear Medical Technologist - B.Sc. in Life Science and other Science plus a one-year Diploma in Medical Radiation and Isotope Techniques (DMRIT) or equivalent approved by AERB.

Stenographer - 12th Class pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University. OR Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university with 5 years of service as a Stenographer in Govt. Organization/ Institution. Skill Test Norms.

Dental Technician Grade II - Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized university/ Board. Diploma/ Certificate from a recognized Institution in Dental Mechanics or Maxillo-facial prosthesis and Orthodontic appliances. Registered as Dental Mechanic with Dental Council.

Assistant Warden - Degree from a recognized university. Material Certificate Diploma in House Keeping/ Management/ Public Relations/ Estate Management from a recognized Institution.

How to Apply for AIIMS Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the AIIMS website i.e. www.aiimsexams.ac.in from 19 Nov to 19 Dec 2022.

Application Fee:

For General Candidates - Rs.3000/-

For SC/ST/EWS Candidates - Rs.2400/-

For PWD Candidates - No Fee

AIIMS Notification Download