AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 94 Faculty Posts@jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai, Download PDF

AIIMS Madurai has invited online application for the 94 Faculty post on its official website. Check AIIMS Madurai recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai has issued a short notice in the Employment News (18-24 June 2022) for recruitment to the 94 Faculty post. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 18 July 2022.

Candidates willing to apply for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 can get the notification containing the details of pay scale, age qualification, experience, qualification, other terms and conditions etc is available on the official website-jipmer.edu.in.

Notification Details for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 :

No. JIP/Admn.4/AIIMS-MDU/Fac./2022

Important Dates for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 18 July 2022

Vacancy Details for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Professor-20

Additional Professor-17

Associate Professor-20

Assistant Professor-37

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

Professor of Anaesthesiology: A Medical qualification included in the first or second Schedule or Part II of the third Schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956 (persons possessing

qualifications included in part II of the third schedule should also fulfill the conditions specified in Section13 (3) of the Act.)

ii. A Postgraduate qualification, i.e , MD in Anaesthesiology or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto.

Additional Professor of Anaesthesiology: Same as Professor of Anaesthesiology

Associate Professor of Anaesthesiology: Same as Professor of Anaesthesiology

Check the notification link for details of the Educational Qualification/Experience and others for the various posts.



AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: PDF





How to Apply for AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through Online mode. The link for applying Online is available on JIPMER website www.jipmer.edu.in and jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai. Navigate to the link “Apply online for faculty posts at AIIMS, Madurai”. Last Date for Submission of Online Application is 18 July 2022