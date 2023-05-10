AIIMS Recruitment 2023 For 281 Group A/B/C Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS has invited online applications for the 281 Group A/B/C Posts on its official website. Check AIIMS Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and NCI has released a notification in the Employment News (06 -12 May) 2023 for recruitment of various Group A/B/C posts. These positions are available at the AIIMS New Delhi/NCI Jhajjar Haryana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 13, 2023.



Candidates having requisite educational qualification including M.Sc/Post Graduate Degree/ Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



Notification Details AIIMS Recruitment 2023:

F.No. 1-04/2023-Estt-1(RCT)

Important Date AIIMS Recruitment 2023:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 13, 2023

Vacancy Details AIIMS Recruitment 2023:

Senior Biochemist-2

Senior Chemist-1

Senior Technical Editor-1

Biochemist-4

Chemist (for Biochemistry)-1

Chemist (for Nuclear Medicine)-1

Child Psychologist-2

Clinical Psychologist-4

General Duty Medical Officer-2

Medical Physicist-1

Welfare Officer-1

Public Health Nurse -1

AIDS Educator-cum Counsellor-1

Bariatric Coordinator-1

Donor Organizer-1

Vocational Counsellor-2

Assistant Dietician-3

Assistant Security Officer-2

Junior Physiotherapist-5

Junior Occupational Therapist-2

Junior Hindi Translator-3

Librarian Grade III-1

Life Guard-1

Medical Social Service Officer Gd II-3

Ophthalmic Technician Grade I-1

Perfusionist-2

Statistical Assistant-2

Store Keeper (Drugs)-5

Store Keeper (General)-3

Technical Assistant (ENT)-1

Technician (Radiology)-38

Jr. Engineer (A/c & Ref.)-3

Jr. Engineer (Civil)-6

Jr. Engineer (Electrical)-6

Junior Photographer-2

Nuclear Medical Technologist-1

Operation Theater Assistant-46

Pharmacist Gd II-1

Receptionist-8

Draftsman Grade III-1

Multipurpose Worker-10

Stenographer-13

Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL)-4

Library Attendant Grade II-1

Junior Administrative Assistant-48

Library Guard-2

Mechanic (AC & R)-11

Security cum Fire Guard Grade II-11

Workshop Assistant (CWS)-9

Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Recruitment 2023:

Educational Qualification

Senior Biochemist-Candidates should have M.Sc in Biochemistry/Medical/Biotechnology from any recognized institution.

5 years research or practical experience in Biochemical or clinical pathology laboratory of medical college or teaching hospital.

Senior Chemist- Candidates should have Master’s in Chemistry with organic chemistry as special subject/biochemistry or pharmacology from a recognised university/institution.

5 years teaching or/and research experience.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.

How To Download: AIIMS Recruitment 2023

Visit the official website of AIIMS-https://recruitgrpabc2023.aiimsexams.ac.in/ Go to the recruitment section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ AIIMS-Recruitment for the Posts of (Group - A (Non Faculty), Group - B & Group - C) - 2023 Examination ' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window. Download the pdf and save it for your future reference.

AIIMS Recruitment 2023 PDF

How To Apply AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in online mode through the official website on or before May 13, 2023.