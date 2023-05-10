AIIMS Recruitment 2023 For 281 Group A/B/C Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

AIIMS Recruitment 2023: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and NCI has released a notification in the Employment News (06 -12 May) 2023 for recruitment of various Group A/B/C posts. These positions are available at the AIIMS New Delhi/NCI Jhajjar Haryana. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 13, 2023.
Candidates having requisite educational qualification including M.Sc/Post Graduate Degree/ Graduate with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Notification Details AIIMS Recruitment 2023:
F.No. 1-04/2023-Estt-1(RCT)
Important Date AIIMS Recruitment 2023:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 13, 2023
Vacancy Details AIIMS Recruitment 2023:
Senior Biochemist-2
Senior Chemist-1
Senior Technical Editor-1
Biochemist-4
Chemist (for Biochemistry)-1
Chemist (for Nuclear Medicine)-1
Child Psychologist-2
Clinical Psychologist-4
General Duty Medical Officer-2
Medical Physicist-1
Welfare Officer-1
Public Health Nurse -1
AIDS Educator-cum Counsellor-1
Bariatric Coordinator-1
Donor Organizer-1
Vocational Counsellor-2
Assistant Dietician-3
Assistant Security Officer-2
Junior Physiotherapist-5
Junior Occupational Therapist-2
Junior Hindi Translator-3
Librarian Grade III-1
Life Guard-1
Medical Social Service Officer Gd II-3
Ophthalmic Technician Grade I-1
Perfusionist-2
Statistical Assistant-2
Store Keeper (Drugs)-5
Store Keeper (General)-3
Technical Assistant (ENT)-1
Technician (Radiology)-38
Jr. Engineer (A/c & Ref.)-3
Jr. Engineer (Civil)-6
Jr. Engineer (Electrical)-6
Junior Photographer-2
Nuclear Medical Technologist-1
Operation Theater Assistant-46
Pharmacist Gd II-1
Receptionist-8
Draftsman Grade III-1
Multipurpose Worker-10
Stenographer-13
Workshop Technician Grade II (R&AL)-4
Library Attendant Grade II-1
Junior Administrative Assistant-48
Library Guard-2
Mechanic (AC & R)-11
Security cum Fire Guard Grade II-11
Workshop Assistant (CWS)-9
Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Senior Biochemist-Candidates should have M.Sc in Biochemistry/Medical/Biotechnology from any recognized institution.
5 years research or practical experience in Biochemical or clinical pathology laboratory of medical college or teaching hospital.
Senior Chemist- Candidates should have Master’s in Chemistry with organic chemistry as special subject/biochemistry or pharmacology from a recognised university/institution.
5 years teaching or/and research experience.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
How To Download: AIIMS Recruitment 2023
- Visit the official website of AIIMS-https://recruitgrpabc2023.aiimsexams.ac.in/
- Go to the recruitment section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ AIIMS-Recruitment for the Posts of (Group - A (Non Faculty), Group - B & Group - C) - 2023 Examination ' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the notification in a new window.
- Download the pdf and save it for your future reference.
AIIMS Recruitment 2023 PDF
How To Apply AIIMS Recruitment 2023: Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts in online mode through the official website on or before May 13, 2023.