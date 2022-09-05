AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022 For 33 Nursing Posts at aiimsrishikesh.edu.in, Check Salary, Eligibility and How to Apply

AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has published notification for recruitment to the 33 posts Tutor/Clinical Instructor (Nursing) on Direct Recruitment Basis in College of Nursing, AIIMS, Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 October 2022.
Candidates having certain educational qualification including B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Notification Details AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022:
Advt. No. : 2022/099
Important Dates AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022:
Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 October 2022
Vacancy Details AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022:
Tutor / Clinical Instructor (Nursing)-33
Eligibility Criteria AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022:
Educational Qualification:
1. B.Sc. Nursing from a recognized Institute / University, OR
Registered Nurse and Midwife with Sister Tutor’s Diploma.
Experience:
3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution.
Desirable: -
1. Master’s of Nursing Degree from a recognized Institution.
2. Registered Nurse/Midwife in State Nursing Council.
3. 3 years’ experience in Teaching Institution after obtaining a Master’s degree.
4. PhD/ M.Phil /Independent published work in International/ National Journals of repute.
Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.
Pay Level:
Rs. 15,600 – 39,100 with Grade Pay Rs. 5,400 (Level -10 as per 7th CPC)
AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022: PDF
https://aiimsrishikesh.edu.in/images/upload_documents/NURSING%20%28TUTOR%29%20-%20DR%20-%20ADVERTISEMENT.pdf
How to Apply AIIMS Rishikesh Recruitment 2022:
Interested and eligible candidates can submit their online application only in
with the official website www.aiimsrishikesh.edu.in on or before 15 October 2022.