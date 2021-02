Air Force Recruitment 2021 Notification OUT @indianairforce.nic.in Out: 255 Vacancies Notified for Group C Posts

Air Force Recruitment 2021: Air Force has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command. Interested candidates can submit their application within 30 (13 March 2021) days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

Around 255 Vacancies will be recruited for various posts of Group C Civilian in South Western Air Command. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 30 (13 March 2021) days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)

House Keeping Staff (HKS)

Mess Staff

LDC

Clerk Hindi Typist

Stenographer Grade-II

Store (Superintendent)

Store Keeper

Laundryman

Ayah/Ward Sahayika(only for female candidates)

Carpenter

Painter

Vulcaniser

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) {CMTD (OG)}

Cook (Ordinary Grade)

Fireman

Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS), House Keeping Staff (HKS), Mess Staff - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board.

LDC, Clerk Hindi Typist - 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University; A typing speed of 30 words per minute in English on a manual typewriter. OR A typing speed of 35 words per minute in English on computer.

Stenographer Grade-II - 12th class pass or equivalent from recognized Board or University.

Store (Superintendent) - Graduate of a recognised University or equivalent.

Store Keeper- 12th Class or equivalent qualification from a recognised Board or University.

Laundryman, Ayah/Ward Sahayika(only for female candidates) -Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board.

Carpenter, Painter - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board; Industrial Training Institute Certificate in appropriate akin field or Trade viz– Carpenter or (b) Ex-Servicemen from appropriate trade.

Vulcaniser - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board or Ex-servicemen of appropriate trade.

Civilian Mechanical Transport Driver (Ordinary Grade) {CMTD (OG)} - Matriculation pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized University or Board; Must be holding a valid civil driving license

for light and heavy vehicle.

Cook (Ordinary Grade) - Matriculation from recognized Board with a certificate or diploma in catering; One year experience in the trade.

Fireman - Matriculation or equivalent qualification from a recognized board/university; Must have undergone training in Fire Fighting under a state fire service or a recognized institution of repute.

Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for Air Force Group C Civilian Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the following addresses within 30 (13 March 2021) days from the date of publication of advertisement in employment news.

Address: