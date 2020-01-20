Alexa Enabled Amazon Fire TV Stick: Entertainment at your Fingertip Commands

After the booming success of Fire TV stick, Amazon entered the cinematic entertainment platform with tremendous updates and launched Amazon Fire TV Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote. The thumb-sized drive is 4k HDR capable and 80% more powerful than the previous version. The fire stick has a fantastic voice search interface, so you can ask Alexa to perform any operation available on the remote. The device allows you seamless streaming in brilliant picture quality and colour contrasts.

⇒ Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa Voice Remote (Streaming Media Player): Check Product

⇒ Fire TV Stick 4K with All-New Alexa Voice Remote (Streaming Media Player): Check Product





The fire stick 4k ensures entertainment is at your convenience where you can play, launch, and control thousands of movies and TV shows as well as sound controls just by a tap and “Ask Alexa”. The voice feature allows users to access most of the apps that we'd all need regularly. Just throw in the platform's rich search library, through Amazon Video, and you have all the ingredients for capable streaming sticks that's got the basics sorted. Stream live news, sports events, popular binge shows from Amazon Prime, Netflix, Hotstar and many other platforms.

Just like it’s earlier version, the Amazon Fire TV Stick is super speedy with smooth browsing and download quality. Although Amazon’s search functionality is fast and accurate, it only covers a fraction of the content you’re likely to be streaming. Hence, the Alexa feature is limited to a few options only.

Use Alexa on your Fire TV for more than browsing. View live camera feeds, control lights and plugs and other compatible smart home devices with your Alexa Voice Remote.

What we like

The Amazon Fire TV Stick’s interface is fast and snappy. It’s well laid out, and easily accessible through Alexa. The voice search functionality is quick and accurate when searching for Amazon or Netflix content, and it’s also a speedy way of hopping between apps. If you’re watching Amazon or Netflix content then the interface is a dream.

What we don’t like

Although you can access Amazon and Netflix content from the home screen or search results directly, most other apps require you to launch the app first and then navigate to its content. This limits the usefulness of the device’s search functionality, especially its excellent Alexa voice recognition search.

With Quad-Core 1.7 GHz processor and 802.11ac Wi-Fi chip, Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is brilliant value for money.

Get this amazing product from Amazon at Rs. 5999/- only.