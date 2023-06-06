ALIMCO Recruitment 2023 For Assistant Manager & Other Posts: Check Eligibility And Application Process

ALIMCO Manager Posts 2023 Apply for 103 Various Vacancies

ALIMCO has invited online applications for the 103 Assistant Manager & Other Posts on its official website. Check  ALIMCO Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

ALIMCO Recruitment 2023 Notification: Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), has invited online applications for the various posts including Assistant Manager (Plastic)/Assistant Manager -Mechanical/Assistant Manager (Training)/ Audiologist/, Finance Consultant and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before  June 20, 2023. 
 
Under the ALIMCO Recruitment 2023 Notification recruitment drive, a total of 101  vacant seats will be filled on contract basis at its headquarter Kanpur and also its various centres across the country. 
 
 
ALIMCO Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: June 20, 2023

  
ALIMCO Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Prosthetist and Orthotist - 33
Audiologist– 41
 Special Educators 11
Clinical Physiologist –11
Medical Officer -01
Assistant Manager (Plastic)-01
Assistant Manager -Mechanical -01
Assistant Manager (Training)-01
Assistant Manager (AD)-01
Junior Manger Costing - 01
Finance Consultant – 02

ALIMCO Recruitment 2023: Overview 

Organization  Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO)
 Name of Posts Assistant Manager (Plastic)/Assistant Manager -Mechanical/Assistant Manager (Training)/ Audiologist/, Finance Consultant and others.
Number of Posts  103
Last date for submission of application  June 20, 2023
Online Process Offline 
Jobs Govt Jobs

 ALIMCO Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

 

Prosthetist and Orthotist - Bachelor in Prosthetics and Orthotics is a must. Candidates having Master Degree in Prosthetics and Orthotics will be given preference.
Registration in the Central Rehabilitation Register(CRR) of RCI is essential. Candidates should have experience in fabricating and fitting artificial limbs to persons with disabilities. 
Knowledge of the local language of place of engagement is desirable. 
Fresher’s can also apply.
Audiologist– Bachelor in Audiology & Speech language Pathology is a must. Candidates having Master Degree in Audiology & Speech language Pathology will be given preference. Registration in the Central Rehabilitation Register (CRR) of RCI is essential. 
Candidates should have post-qualification experience in conducting audiology test and prescribing the required hearing aid to person suffering from Hearing Impairment.
Knowledge of local language of place of engagement is desirable. 
Fresher’s can also apply.
Medical Officer -MBBS Degree with 03 years experience.
Assistant Manager (Plastic)-Full time B. Tech degree in Plastic Technology / Plastic Eng
Assistant Manager -Mechanical -Full time Engineering Degree in Mechanical with minimum55 %marks from recognized university /institute.
Assistant Manager (Training)-Full Time recognized degree in any discipline and Full Time MBA (HR) /Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Personnel / HR/ IR / Management with
minimum 55% marks. 
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
 
 
ALIMCO Recruitment 2023 PDF

 
ALIMCO Recruitment 2023: How To Apply 
Interested and eligible candidates can send their completed applications in prescribed format along with self-attested certificates pertaining to educational qualification ,professional qualification experience, date of birth bearing 10th mark sheet/pass certificate, caste certificate and post qualification experience  through speed post / registered post / courier etc. to the Manager (Administration) Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India G.T. Road, Kanpur – 209217 (U.P).

