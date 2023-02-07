Allahabad High Court Driver Admit Card 2023: Stage 2 Hall Ticket OUT, Check Direct Link to Download and Other Details Here

Allahabad High Court Driver Grade 4 2022 Stage 2 Admit Card has been released by the Allahabad High Court for various Group C and Group D posts. Candidates can download the Admit Card from the official website of Allahabad High Court i.e., www.allahabadhighcourt.in For more information such as procedure to download the admit card, direct link to download admit card and other details, candidates can refer to the article below.

A total of 26 vacancies are to be filled under Allahabad High Court Driver Recruitment 2023. The Allahabad High Court Driver Gr IV 2022 Stage I examination was conducted on 10th December 2023 and the results for the stage I were released on the 19th of January 2023. The candidates aged between 18-40 years are eligible to apply for this examination.

The candidates appearing for this exam must have passed class 10th and should also be holding a driving license with at least a n experience of 3 years in four-wheeler Driving.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from https://recruitment.nta.nic.in/ & http://www.allahabadhighcourt.in using their Application Number and Date of Birth. Candidates must read the notification carefully before downloading the admit card.

We have shared a step-by-step procedure to download the Admit Card. For detailed information candidates can refer to the official notification.

Allahabad High Court Driver Admit Card 2023 Official Notification

How to Download the Allahabad High Court Driver Admit Card 2023?

Go to the official examination website of National Testing Agency i.e., recruitment.nta.nic.in Scroll down and at the bottom of the home page there will be a link named as “Recruitment Examinations of Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Allahabad”. Click on that link and it redirects to another page where information and links of Allahabad High Court Recruitments are present. There will be a direct link below named as “Driver Grade-IV Stage-II Exam: Link to Download Admit Card.” Click on the link and the candidate's login dashboard will appear. Enter your mandatory details such as application number and date of Birth. Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must carry a valid id proof before entering the examination hall and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them to the venue.