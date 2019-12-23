Amazon Upcoming Sales & Exclusive Offers That You Must Not Miss

Amazon never disappoints its customers. Being known as one of the largest shopping platforms, you must be prepared for Amazon sales of 2020. From tech to Diwali sale, don’t miss the chance of buying your favourite products on discounts and great offers. From your budget to wish list, start preparing so that you can enjoy the surprise that Amazon will bring to you in this coming year.

Welcome this New Year with Amazon and read more in the article below regarding the Amazon Sale dates and offers. Bid this year goodbye with ongoing offers of December 2019 which will continue till year-end 2020.

Amazon Upcoming 2020 Sales & Exclusive Offers:

Sale Offers Expected Amazon Sale Dates Phone Fest With up to 40% off on smartphones, you can also enjoy Rs. 750 off on ICICI and Axis Bank cards 19th December to 23rd December 2019 Amazon Value Day 50% off on daily essential products only on Amazon 1st January to 7th January 2020 Amazon Great Indian Sale Get additional cashback of 10% along with the bumper discount 21st January to 24th January 2020 Amazon Republic Day Sale Get amazing offers over 10 lakh products 25th January to 26th January 2020 Amazon fest for Shutterbug Enjoy special deals on digital camera and lenses 5th February to 7th February 2020 Amazon EMI Fest With 5% extra discount on credit and debit card of Axis Bank, enjoy best EMI offers on furniture, electronics, and mobiles 7th February to 11th February 2020 Valentines Day Sale on Amazon Get great offers on gifts, accessories and other items which you can enjoy with your loved ones 7th February to 14th February 2020 Back to School sale on Amazon Start your academic year with deals on the necessary items 24th March to 14th April 2020 Amazon Summer Sale Summer sale on your favourite products along with a 10% flat discount for SBI cardholders 13th May to 16th May 2020 Amazon Holi Sale Discounts on large home items 17th March to 20th March 2020 Amazon Prime Day Sale Through Amazon pay, prime members can enjoy the benefits of great offers on all kinds of products 15th July to 16th July 2020 Independence Day Sale on Amazon Cashback will be a great benefit during this sale 9th August to 12th August 2020 Amazon Diwali Sale Bumper discounts and deals on all the available items 24th October to 28th October 2020 Amazon Black Friday Sale Great offers on all the electronic products which you will not want to miss 23rd November to 26th November 2020 Wardrobe Refresh Sale Say goodbye to the year 2020 with great offers on a variety of winter products 15th December to 19th December 2020

Amazon Year-End Sale- From Fashion to Electronic products enjoy this sale which is expected to start from 15th December to 31st December 2019

Get ready for the biggest year-end sale. Covering all kinds of ranges from fashion products to electronic gadgets, Amazon is taking care of all. If you missed out on the products from the previous sale, don’t miss this chance of buying them at greatly discounted prices. The much talked Diwali and Cyber Monday sale inspired this year-end sale. So grab that list which you have been preparing and end this year with the greatest sale of the year.

Enjoy Amazon Great Indian Sale starting tentatively from 21st January to 24th January 2020 and get extra offers and discounts

Welcome this year with a bumper sale of Amazon. Kick start your new year with Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020. With an extra cashback of 10%, customers will love the heavy discounts on their favourite products. Amazon is bringing this surprise in an early year to make 2020 much more happening and satisfying. Without falling too heavy on your pocket, this sale is worth to wait for. Don’t miss this chance of India’s biggest sale from 21st January to 24th January 2020.

Republic Day Sale- Expected to be scheduled from 25th January to 26th January 2020

Continuing the Amazon Great Indian Sale, Republic Day Sale will follow up from 25th January 2020. Make this Republic day extra special with the sale. Celebrate the great spirit of this day with the deals the great deals and discounts that Amazon will bring to you. Continue shopping and enjoy offers like never before. Amazon Republic day sale will be the one for which you must look for in January 2020.

Valentines Day Sale- enjoy this love season with a sale which is expected to begin from 7th February to 14th February 2020

This year put some effort to make your loved one happy. In the month of love, Amazon will give exclusive offers and discounts. Check for the special and expensive gifts which will be available at heavy discounts. You can easily buy the available items on Amazon and avoid going to the shopping malls. Make your loved one feel special with the warm gifts which they will absolutely love in this season.

Holi Sale- Festival of Colors will be much colorful with the sale which is expected to start from 17th March to 20th March 2020

Celebrate this Holi with harmless colors and heavy discounted sale on Amazon. Pick your favourite items and check the available offers on them. This sale will be available from 17th March to 20th March 2020. Welcome the summer season and buy the necessary items on the deals which you will not want to miss. From AC to refrigerators, Holi sale on Amazon will be the perfect timing to prepare yourself for the Summer of 2020.

The Biggest Great Indian Summer Sale tentatively will be from 13th May to 16th May 2020

Enter the new season with the Great Amazon Summer sale of 2020. Buckle up to add all the necessary items in your cart which you must not miss in the summer season. With heavy discounts and great offers and cashback on multiple items, Amazon brings the summer sale to your doorstep. From the dresses to fashion accessories to electronic items, you will not miss a thing from the largest shopping platform. Enjoy the greatest summer sale of all time only on Amazon.

Amazon Prime Day Sale- For Prime Members only can be expected from 16th July to 17th July 2020

Prime members will earn some extra benefits during this Amazon Prime Sale which will be held from 16th July to 17th July 2020. With the ranges of products available on Amazon, Prime members will enjoy some additional leverages with this sale. Whether a fashion or an electronic product, Amazon will give you a reach on every item. The best part about this sale is that since it is available only for the Prime members, you are not required to rush for the sale. The best products will be available for Prime members.

Raksha Bandhan & Independence Day Sale- Be ready for this mid-year sale starting tentatively from 9th August to 12th August 2020

This mid-year sale will feel spring for the shopping lovers. Targeting festivals like Raksha Bandhan and Independence day, Amazon welcomes your shopping spirit. From gifting something special to your sibling to enjoying the random shopping of your favourite items. Check the deals and benefits on products with a discount of up to 40%. Along with the discounts and offers, this deal will also bring you generous cashback offers which you cannot afford to miss.

Diwali Sale- The much-awaited Diwali sale on Amazon can be expected from 24th October to 28th October 2020

Each year Amazon makes you Diwali special with the bumper sale. From ethnic clothing to home decor to electronics, this sale is for everyone. Deals are especially available on large appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, television, etc. Your wardrobe will get an extra addition to this sale. Enlist the items which will be required for your Diwali party and start shopping once the deals are available on the biggest shopping platform.