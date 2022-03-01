AMD Admit Card 2022 Released: Download Atomic Minerals Directorate Call Letter Here

AMD Admit Card 2022: Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Scientific Assistant-B, Technician B, UDC, Driver & Security Guard, against Advertisement Number AMD-03/2021 on its website (/i-register.co.in). Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download Atomic Minerals Directorate Admit Card below:
AMD Admit Card Download Link
The online exam is scheduled to be held from 11 March to 15 March 2022. The candidates can check their exam date and time on their admit card.
AMD Exam Pattern
AMD Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern
- No of Questions - 100
- Marks - 300 (3 marks for each correct answer)
- Negative Marking - Minus 1 mark for wrong answer
- Time - 2 hrs
AMD Driver Exam Pattern
- No of Questions - 100 questions on General English & Hindi, General Awareness, General Intelligence, Elementary Mathematics and Driving techniques and motor car mechanism
- Marks - 100
- Negative Marking - No
- Time - 2 hrs
AMD Technician B Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|Maths
|20
|60
|1 hour
|Science
|20
|60
|General Awareness
|10
|30
|Total
|50
|150
AMD UDC Exam Pattern
|Subject
|Number of Questions
|Marks
|Time
|General English
|25
|75
|1 hour
|General Knowledge
|25
|75
|General Intelligence and Reasoning
|25
|75
|Quantitative Aptitude (Arithmetic)
|25
|75
|Total
|100
|300
How to Download AMD Admit Card 2022
- Visit the official website of AMD - /i-register.c
- o.in
- Click on ‘ Admit card for Online examination towards advertisement no – AMD-03/2021 is live now’
- Enter your details such as Registration Number and Registration Login Password
- Download AMD Scientific Assistant Admit Card and Other