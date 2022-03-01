JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

AMD Admit Card 2022 Released: Download Atomic Minerals Directorate Call Letter Here

AMD Admit Card Link for Scientific Assistant-B, Technician B, UDC, Driver & Security Guard Posts has been released by Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research at i-register.in. Download From Here.

Created On: Mar 1, 2022 12:21 IST
AMD Admit Card 2022

AMD Admit Card 2022: Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Scientific Assistant-B, Technician B, UDC, Driver & Security Guard, against Advertisement Number AMD-03/2021 on its website (/i-register.co.in). Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download Atomic Minerals Directorate Admit Card below:

AMD Admit Card Download Link

The online exam is scheduled to be held from 11 March to 15 March 2022. The candidates can check their exam date and time on their admit card.

AMD Exam Pattern

AMD Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern

  • No of Questions - 100
  • Marks - 300 (3 marks for each correct answer)
  • Negative Marking - Minus 1 mark for wrong answer
  • Time - 2 hrs

AMD Driver Exam Pattern

  • No of Questions - 100 questions on General English & Hindi,  General Awareness, General Intelligence, Elementary Mathematics and Driving techniques and motor car mechanism
  • Marks - 100
  • Negative Marking - No
  • Time - 2 hrs

AMD Technician B Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time
Maths 20 60 1 hour
Science 20 60
General Awareness 10 30
Total 50 150  

AMD UDC Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time
General English 25 75 1 hour
General Knowledge 25 75
General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 75
Quantitative Aptitude (Arithmetic) 25 75
Total 100 300  

How to Download AMD Admit Card 2022

  • Visit the official website of AMD - /i-register.co.in
  • o.in
  • Click on ‘ Admit card for Online examination towards advertisement no – AMD-03/2021 is live now’
  • Enter your details such as Registration Number and Registration Login Password
  • Download AMD Scientific Assistant Admit Card and Other

 

 

 

FAQ

What is AMD Exam Date ?

11 to 15 March 2022

Is AMD Admit Card Released ?

Yes
