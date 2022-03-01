AMD Admit Card 2022 Released: Download Atomic Minerals Directorate Call Letter Here

AMD Admit Card Link for Scientific Assistant-B, Technician B, UDC, Driver & Security Guard Posts has been released by Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research at i-register.in. Download From Here.

AMD Admit Card 2022: Department of Atomic Energy – Atomic Minerals Directorate for Exploration & Research, has released the admit card of online exam for the post of Scientific Assistant-B, Technician B, UDC, Driver & Security Guard, against Advertisement Number AMD-03/2021 on its website (/i-register.co.in). Candidates who are appearing in the exam can download Atomic Minerals Directorate Admit Card below:

The online exam is scheduled to be held from 11 March to 15 March 2022. The candidates can check their exam date and time on their admit card.

AMD Exam Pattern

AMD Scientific Assistant Exam Pattern

No of Questions - 100

Marks - 300 (3 marks for each correct answer)

Negative Marking - Minus 1 mark for wrong answer

Time - 2 hrs

AMD Driver Exam Pattern

No of Questions - 100 questions on General English & Hindi, General Awareness, General Intelligence, Elementary Mathematics and Driving techniques and motor car mechanism

Marks - 100

Negative Marking - No

Time - 2 hrs

AMD Technician B Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Maths 20 60 1 hour Science 20 60 General Awareness 10 30 Total 50 150

AMD UDC Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time General English 25 75 1 hour General Knowledge 25 75 General Intelligence and Reasoning 25 75 Quantitative Aptitude (Arithmetic) 25 75 Total 100 300

How to Download AMD Admit Card 2022