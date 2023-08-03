ANU Result 2023 OUT: 5th Sem Result Download Link on nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

ANU Result 2023: Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) results for the UG (BA/ BCOM/ BAOL) programs 5th Sem. Students can get here the direct link provided and the steps to check the result

ANU Result 2023: The ANU (Acharya Nagarjuna University) has declared the result for the UG (BA/ BCOM/ BAOL) 5th Sem exams.

Acharya Nagarjuna University is located in Guntur district, Andhra Pradesh. This University was established as Nagarjuna University by Andhra Pradesh State government in 1976. It was inaugurated on 11th September 1976 by the former President of India, Sri Fakruddin Ali Ahmed. ANU was renamed Acharya Nagarjuna University through an Ordinance in 2004.

Acharya Nagarjuna University started with only 10 post-graduate courses in the University College. Since then, it has achieved tremendous progress at present this university offers post-graduate education in 47 courses (39 on the University campus, 4 at University PG Campus at Nuzvid, and 5 at University PG Campus at Ongole) besides Post-graduate courses in affiliated colleges. University has got over 450 affiliated colleges in Krishna, Guntur, and Prakasam Districts.

ANU has various departments like the College of Arts, College of Science, College of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, College of Engineering and Technology, College of Pharmaceutical Sciences, College of Architecture and Planning and many more.

ANU UG 5th Sem Exam Results 2023

Acharya Nagarjuna University (ANU) released the result for some UG programs like BA, BCom, and BAOL. The students can check their results on the official website of ANU-nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Steps to Check HNGU Score Card

The stepwise procedure to check the HNGU result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website -nagarjunauniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the page Click on the result button

Step 3: Select your program

Step 4: Select Exam

Step 5: Enter your Hall Ticket number

Step 6: Check the results and download it