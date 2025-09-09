What is Rasgulla called in English?

Rasgulla in English: Rasgulla in English simply means “Syrup-Filled Cottage Cheese Ball”. It is prepared by boiling fresh chhena balls in sugar syrup until they become light, juicy, and spongy. The result is a melt-in-mouth sweet with a delicate balance of sweetness and softness.

History and Origin of Rasgulla

Both Odisha and West Bengal claim the invention of rasgulla. This has made it one of the most famous sweets in India. Odisha’s Pahala Rasgulla and Bengal’s Banglar Rasogolla both hold GI (Geographical Indication) tags, proving its deep cultural value.

Interesting Facts about Rasgulla

1.Origin Dispute – Rasgulla is claimed by both Bengal and Odisha. This makes it not just a sweet but also a matter of pride and heritage for both states.

2.GI Tag Status – Both Odisha and Bengal have Geographical Indication recognition for their versions. This ensures authenticity and protects the cultural identity of the dessert.