What is Rasgulla called in English?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 9, 2025, 11:01 IST

Rasgulla in English is called “Cheese Ball in Sugar Syrup”. Rasgulla is a soft and spongy Indian dessert made from chhena (cottage cheese) and semolina, cooked in sugar syrup. This traditional sweet is especially popular in Bengal and Odisha and is now enjoyed worldwide. Keep reading more about Rasgulla. 

Rasgulla in English: Rasgulla in English simply means “Syrup-Filled Cottage Cheese Ball”. It is prepared by boiling fresh chhena balls in sugar syrup until they become light, juicy, and spongy. The result is a melt-in-mouth sweet with a delicate balance of sweetness and softness.

History and Origin of Rasgulla

Both Odisha and West Bengal claim the invention of rasgulla. This has made it one of the most famous sweets in India. Odisha’s Pahala Rasgulla and Bengal’s Banglar Rasogolla both hold GI (Geographical Indication) tags, proving its deep cultural value.

Interesting Facts about Rasgulla

1.Origin Dispute – Rasgulla is claimed by both Bengal and Odisha. This makes it not just a sweet but also a matter of pride and heritage for both states.

2.GI Tag Status – Both Odisha and Bengal have Geographical Indication recognition for their versions. This ensures authenticity and protects the cultural identity of the dessert.

3.Unique Texture – Rasgulla is known for being soft, spongy, and juicy. Its texture comes from boiling fresh cheese balls in sugar syrup for the right amount of time.

4.Different Varieties – There are many versions like Rajbhog, Kamala Bhog, and Rasmalai. Each variety has a slightly different taste, texture, or stuffing.

5.Global Popularity – Rasgulla is now served in Indian restaurants worldwide. It is often described in English menus as Indian cottage cheese dumplings in syrup.

