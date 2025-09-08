Which Bridge was renamed after Operation Sindoor?

Sindoor Bridge: The Carnac Road Over Bridge (ROB) in South Mumbai, also known as Carnac Bridge, has been renamed as Sindoor Bridge. The Maharashtra government announced this change in 2025 to honour Operation Sindoor, a significant military operation that showcased India’s strength and defence capabilities. The newly rebuilt bridge now stands as a symbol of modern infrastructure, national pride, and respect for the armed forces. History of Carnac Bridge The Carnac Bridge was originally a British-era construction built over 150 years ago. It connected busy areas around Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and played a crucial role in Mumbai’s traffic network. Due to its weak structure and safety concerns, the old bridge was demolished and reconstructed into a stronger, modern design to meet present-day neWhy was Carnac Bridge Renamed Sindoor Bridge?

The renaming took place in honour of Operation Sindoor, an Indian military operation carried out in 2025. The decision to give the bridge this new identity was taken to celebrate India’s armed forces and their sacrifices. By linking an important city landmark with Operation Sindoor, the state government ensured that patriotism is remembered in everyday life Key Features of Sindoor Bridge 1.Modern Construction – Built with advanced engineering techniques to handle Mumbai’s increasing traffic load. The new structure ensures durability and can serve the city for decades. 2.Safety Upgrade – Stronger, safer, and wider than the old British-era Carnac Bridge. It has been designed to meet modern safety standards for vehicles and pedestrians. 3.Strategic Location – Connects South Mumbai areas near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). This makes it an essential route for daily commuters and local transport.

4.Symbol of Patriotism – Dedicated to Operation Sindoor and Indian defence forces. The name reflects India’s gratitude to its soldiers and their sacrifices. 5.Urban Development – Part of Mumbai’s continuous infrastructure renewal projects. The bridge represents how the city is replacing old unsafe structures with modern ones. 6.Improved Connectivity – Links important commercial and residential hubs in South Mumbai. This helps reduce travel time and supports smoother movement of goods and people. 7.Modern Design Aesthetics – Constructed with a sleek design suitable for a metropolitan city. It blends functionality with visual appeal, adding to Mumbai’s skyline. Importance of Sindoor Bridge for Mumbai 1. Improved Traffic Flow Sindoor Bridge reduces congestion in South Mumbai, one of the busiest parts of the city. It allows smoother transport for lakhs of daily commuters.