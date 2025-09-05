Which River Gave India Its Name?

The river that gave India its name is the Indus River. Known as Sindhu in ancient Sanskrit, this river played a central role in shaping India’s history, culture, and identity.

Sanskrit Name – Sindhu

In the Vedic period, the Indus River was called Sindhu, meaning “large water body” or “ocean.” Ancient texts often praised the Sindhu as a sacred and mighty river.

Persian Adaptation – Hindu

When Persians came into contact with the Sindhu region, they pronounced it as Hindu since they commonly changed the “S” sound into “H.” This gave rise to the word Hindustan for the land beyond the Sindhu.

Greek Influence – Indos

The Greeks, especially during Alexander’s time, referred to the river as Indos. From this, the name India was formed, which spread widely in Western literature and geography.