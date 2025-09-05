NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

Which River Gave India Its Name?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 5, 2025, 15:46 IST

Find out which river gave India its name. Discover how the Indus River, known as Sindhu in ancient times, shaped India’s identity and history.

Which River Gave India Its Name?

The river that gave India its name is the Indus River. Known as Sindhu in ancient Sanskrit, this river played a central role in shaping India’s history, culture, and identity.

Sanskrit Name – Sindhu

In the Vedic period, the Indus River was called Sindhu, meaning “large water body” or “ocean.” Ancient texts often praised the Sindhu as a sacred and mighty river.

Persian Adaptation – Hindu

When Persians came into contact with the Sindhu region, they pronounced it as Hindu since they commonly changed the “S” sound into “H.” This gave rise to the word Hindustan for the land beyond the Sindhu.

Greek Influence – Indos

The Greeks, especially during Alexander’s time, referred to the river as Indos. From this, the name India was formed, which spread widely in Western literature and geography.

Historical Significance of the Indus River

The Indus River was home to the Indus Valley Civilisation (3300–1300 BCE), one of the world’s oldest urban civilisations. Cities like Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro flourished on its banks. Although most of the Indus River now flows through modern-day Pakistan, its legacy lives on in India’s name, culture, and heritage.

Interesting Facts about the Indus River

1. Origin of the Indus River

The Indus River originates in the Tibetan Plateau near Lake Manasarovar, close to Mount Kailash. From there, it flows through Ladakh in India and then enters Pakistan, where it becomes the backbone of the country’s water system.

2. Length and Course

The Indus River is about 3,180 km long, making it one of the longest rivers in Asia. It flows through three countries, China (Tibet), India, and Pakistan, before draining into the Arabian Sea near Karachi.

3. Indus Valley Civilization

One of the world’s earliest urban civilizations, the Indus Valley Civilization (3300–1300 BCE), developed along the banks of the Indus. Major cities like Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro flourished due to the fertile soil and abundant water supply.

4. Indus and India’s Name

The name India is derived from the Indus River. In ancient Sanskrit, it was called Sindhu. Persians pronounced it as Hindu, while the Greeks called it Indos, which eventually became India.

5. Economic and Agricultural Importance

The Indus is the lifeline of Pakistan, supporting its agriculture through the Indus Basin Irrigation System, one of the largest in the world. Even in India, its tributaries like the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are vital for farming in Punjab and northern plains.

Read more: What is the meaning of saffron colour in Indian flag?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News