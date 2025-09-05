Which River Gave India Its Name?
The river that gave India its name is the Indus River. Known as Sindhu in ancient Sanskrit, this river played a central role in shaping India’s history, culture, and identity.
Sanskrit Name – Sindhu
In the Vedic period, the Indus River was called Sindhu, meaning “large water body” or “ocean.” Ancient texts often praised the Sindhu as a sacred and mighty river.
Persian Adaptation – Hindu
When Persians came into contact with the Sindhu region, they pronounced it as Hindu since they commonly changed the “S” sound into “H.” This gave rise to the word Hindustan for the land beyond the Sindhu.
Greek Influence – Indos
The Greeks, especially during Alexander’s time, referred to the river as Indos. From this, the name India was formed, which spread widely in Western literature and geography.
Historical Significance of the Indus River
The Indus River was home to the Indus Valley Civilisation (3300–1300 BCE), one of the world’s oldest urban civilisations. Cities like Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro flourished on its banks. Although most of the Indus River now flows through modern-day Pakistan, its legacy lives on in India’s name, culture, and heritage.
Interesting Facts about the Indus River
1. Origin of the Indus River
The Indus River originates in the Tibetan Plateau near Lake Manasarovar, close to Mount Kailash. From there, it flows through Ladakh in India and then enters Pakistan, where it becomes the backbone of the country’s water system.
2. Length and Course
The Indus River is about 3,180 km long, making it one of the longest rivers in Asia. It flows through three countries, China (Tibet), India, and Pakistan, before draining into the Arabian Sea near Karachi.
3. Indus Valley Civilization
One of the world’s earliest urban civilizations, the Indus Valley Civilization (3300–1300 BCE), developed along the banks of the Indus. Major cities like Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro flourished due to the fertile soil and abundant water supply.
4. Indus and India’s Name
The name India is derived from the Indus River. In ancient Sanskrit, it was called Sindhu. Persians pronounced it as Hindu, while the Greeks called it Indos, which eventually became India.
5. Economic and Agricultural Importance
The Indus is the lifeline of Pakistan, supporting its agriculture through the Indus Basin Irrigation System, one of the largest in the world. Even in India, its tributaries like the Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej are vital for farming in Punjab and northern plains.
Read more: What is the meaning of saffron colour in Indian flag?
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation