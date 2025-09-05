What is the meaning of saffron colour in Indian flag?

The Indian national flag, also known as the Tiranga, is a symbol of pride, unity, and patriotism. Each of the three colours, saffron, white, and green, carries a deep meaning. Among them, the saffron colour in the Indian flag holds the most powerful symbolism. It represents courage, sacrifice, strength, and the spirit of renunciation, reminding every Indian of the values on which the nation stands.

Meaning of Saffron Colour in Indian Flag

The saffron colour in the Indian flag stands for courage, sacrifice, and strength. Placed at the top of the Tiranga, it reminds leaders and citizens to put the nation above personal interests. It also reflects renunciation and spirituality, symbolising purity, devotion, and the fearless spirit of India.

Why Saffron is at the Top of the Indian Flag?

The placement of saffron at the top of the Tiranga is highly symbolic. It reminds every citizen and political leader that courage, sacrifice, and integrity must always remain above all. This position reflects India’s strength, determination, and spiritual foundation.