NIRF 2025 Rankings Released for Top Colleges
Focus
Quick Links

What is the meaning of saffron colour in Indian flag?

By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 5, 2025, 12:42 IST

What does saffron colour in Indian flag mean? Discover the significance of saffron in the Indian national flag and its symbolism of courage, sacrifice, spirituality, and strength in the Tiranga.

The Indian national flag, also known as the Tiranga, is a symbol of pride, unity, and patriotism. Each of the three colours, saffron, white, and green, carries a deep meaning. Among them, the saffron colour in the Indian flag holds the most powerful symbolism. It represents courage, sacrifice, strength, and the spirit of renunciation, reminding every Indian of the values on which the nation stands.

Meaning of Saffron Colour in Indian Flag

The saffron colour in the Indian flag stands for courage, sacrifice, and strength. Placed at the top of the Tiranga, it reminds leaders and citizens to put the nation above personal interests. It also reflects renunciation and spirituality, symbolising purity, devotion, and the fearless spirit of India.

Why Saffron is at the Top of the Indian Flag?

The placement of saffron at the top of the Tiranga is highly symbolic. It reminds every citizen and political leader that courage, sacrifice, and integrity must always remain above all. This position reflects India’s strength, determination, and spiritual foundation.

Interesting Facts about Saffron Colour in Indian Flag

Sacred Colour – Saffron is used in religious ceremonies and is considered a colour of purity and renunciation.

Global Symbol – Across the world, saffron is associated with valour, sacrifice, and spirituality.

Connection to Fire – The colour saffron is linked with fire, representing burning away impurities and embracing truth.

Representation of Energy – It symbolises the energy and strength of the nation.

Read more: How Many Toll Plazas Are There in India?

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News