How Many Toll Plazas Are There in India? India’s highways are the backbone of its transportation system, connecting states, cities, and industrial hubs. To maintain these vast networks, the government collects tolls at different points across the country. This raises the question that how many toll plazas are there in India? Let’s break it down. Total Toll Plazas in India As of 2025, India has 1,087 toll plazas on National Highways (NHs), managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). These toll plazas are officially called user-fee plazas. Out of these, 457 toll plazas were constructed between 2020 and 2024. If we also include state highways, expressways, and city toll points, the number of toll booths in India goes beyond 3,000, since each toll plaza can have multiple toll booths.

List of Toll Plazas in India The number of toll plazas in each state depends on how many highways pass through it. Larger states and those with industrial or trade hubs usually have higher numbers. Here’s a detailed table of toll plazas across major states and regions: State/Region Approx. Number of Toll Plazas Highlights Rajasthan 156 Highest in India, connects Delhi, Gujarat & MP Uttar Pradesh 97 Yamuna Expressway, Agra–Lucknow Expressway Madhya Pradesh 90 NH-44 & NH-46 pass through central India Maharashtra 89 Mumbai–Pune Expressway, Mumbai–Nashik route Tamil Nadu 78 Chennai–Bengaluru, Chennai–Trichy routes Andhra Pradesh 72 Coastal corridors, Vijayawada–Hyderabad Delhi NCR Region 60 Delhi–Gurugram, Delhi–Meerut Expressway Gujarat 58 Part of Delhi–Mumbai Expressway Karnataka 55 Bengaluru–Mysuru, NH-48, NH-75 Haryana 45 Kundli–Manesar–Palwal (KMP) Expressway Punjab 40 High density near Ludhiana, Amritsar Kerala 35 Kochi–Trivandrum, NH-66 corridor Odisha 30 Coastal highways connecting AP and WB Bihar 28 NH-27 & Ganga bridge routes West Bengal 25 Durgapur Expressway, NH-2 corridor Jharkhand 20 Mining routes, Ranchi–Jamshedpur highways

Rajasthan Rajasthan has the highest number of toll plazas in India with 156. This is because the state covers long stretches of highways connecting Delhi, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Its desert terrain requires well-maintained highways, and routes like Delhi–Jaipur Highway (NH-48) are among the busiest in the country. Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh ranks second with 97 toll plazas. The state is home to modern expressways like the Yamuna Expressway, Agra–Lucknow Expressway, and Purvanchal Expressway. These roads carry heavy traffic between Delhi, Agra, Lucknow, and Varanasi, making toll collection vital for upkeep. Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh, often called the “heart of India,” has around 90 toll plazas. Major highways like NH-44 (Srinagar–Kanyakumari Highway) and NH-46 (Biaora–Jhansi) pass through the state, connecting northern and southern India.

Maharashtra Maharashtra has nearly 89 toll plazas. The Mumbai–Pune Expressway, India’s first expressway, has some of the busiest toll booths. Highways connecting Mumbai to Gujarat, Goa, and Karnataka also add to the toll count. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu has about 78 toll plazas. Its strong industrial base in Chennai, Coimbatore, and Tiruchirappalli means highways are heavily used. Roads like the Chennai–Bengaluru and Chennai–Trichy routes have multiple toll points. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh has 72 toll plazas. Important routes include the Hyderabad–Vijayawada Highway, coastal highways connecting Tamil Nadu, and NH-16 that runs parallel to the Bay of Bengal. Delhi NCR Region Delhi NCR has nearly 60 toll plazas, including some of the highest revenue-generating toll booths in India, such as Delhi–Gurugram Expressway and Delhi–Meerut Expressway.