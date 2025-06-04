RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025: Check CBT 1, CBT 2 and CBAT Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme & Total Marks

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025: RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 is outlined in the official notification by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). It comprises 120 objective-type multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Understanding the RRB NTPC paper pattern will provide insight into the section-wise weightage, subjects covered in each paper, and the duration of the exam. This knowledge will enable candidates to devise an effective preparation strategy, enhancing their chances of success. The RRB will conduct the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam from June 05 to June 24, 2025 in three shifts to select the candidates for various posts like Junior Clerk, Accounts Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Commercial Apprentice, etc. RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 Highlights Understanding the paper pattern helps candidates plan their study strategy better. Knowing the different phases, subjects, and marks allocation lets candidates prepare effectively for each stage of the recruitment process.

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 Exam mode Online Exam duration 90 minutes Total Questions 100 Total marks 100 Type of Questions MCQ Negative Marking -0.33 Language of paper English and Hindi RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025 In the RRB NTPC exam, the Railway Recruitment Board follows two-stage written exam process. The first stage of the examination is known as the RRB NTPC CBT 1 exam. The candidates who clear the CBT 1 examination will be called for stage 2, i.e., CBT 2. The duration of both the test will be 90 minutes. To excel in the exam, it is essential to be aware of the latest RRB NTPC Exam Pattern 2025. This will provide you with insights into the number of questions per subject, section-wise weightage, and other important details. The comprehensive section-wise breakdown is provided here. This breakdown offers valuable insights into significant topics within the RRB NTPC syllabus, aiding you in creating effective preparation strategies for the exam.

RRB NTPC CBT 1 Exam Pattern 2025 Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks General Awareness 40 40 General Intelligence and Reasoning 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Total 100 100 RRB NTPC CBT 2 Exam Pattern 2025 Subjects No. of Questions Total Marks General Awareness 50 50 General Intelligence and Reasoning 35 35 Mathematics 35 35 Total 120 120 RRB NTPC 2025 Marking Scheme: Negative Marking The RRB NTPC exam follows a simple marking scheme. Every correct answer contributes to a positive score, and there is a penalty for every wrong response marked by the candidates. Check the detailed RRB NTPC marking scheme detailed below for reference purposes. One mark for each correct answer.

For each wrong answer, (1/3)rd mark will be deducted as a penalty.

If a question is left blank i.e. no answer is given by the candidate, there will be no penalty for that question.

RRB NTPC Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) This is applicable only for candidates applying for Traffic Assistant and Station Master Posts. Candidates applying for the Traffic Assistant and Station Master posts under RRB NTPC must appear for an additional round, the Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT). Cadidates who rank up to eight times the number of total vacancies in their respective categories (based on their 2nd Stage CBT scores) are shortlisted in this stage. Candidates must secure a minimum T-score of 42 marks in each test battery to qualify in CBA. The test includes five to six aptitude sections, depending on the post applied for. There is no negative marking in this round. The final merit list is prepared based on 70% weightage from the 2nd Stage CBT and 30% from the CBAT. The following are the components of RRB NTPC CBAT Test:

1. Intelligence Test This section presents five figures, where four are similar and one is different. Candidates must identify the odd one out, testing their logical reasoning and problem-solving ability. 2. Selective Attention Test This test checks how well a candidate can focus on relevant details while ignoring distractions. Candidates must compare pairs of numbers and decide whether they are the same or different, evaluating concentration and attention span. 3. Spatial Scanning Test In this test, candidates must find the shortest route between two stations on a map within limited time. It assesses spatial awareness, visual scanning, and decision-making speed. 4. Information Ordering Test This section evaluates a candidate’s ability to arrange information logically based on given rules or instructions. It tests reasoning skills and attention to sequence and order.

5. Personality Test This part analyzes a candidate’s traits, preferences, and attitude through multiple-choice questions that have no right or wrong answers. It helps understand a candidate’s behavioral tendencies and thought process. RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test (TST) The RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test (TST) is the third stage of the RRB NTPC selection process. Only those candidates who qualify in CBT 1 and CBT 2 are shortlisted for this stage. The number of candidates selected for the typing test is usually eight times the total number of vacancies. This test is conducted for candidates applying for the following posts: Senior Clerk Cum Typist

Senior Time Keeper

Accounts Clerk

Junior Time Keeper

Junior Clerk Cum Typist The RRB NTPC Typing Skill Test is qualifying in nature, which means that marks from this stage are not added to the final merit list. Candidates can take the test in either Hindi or English, and no editing tools are allowed during the test. Check the details in the table below: