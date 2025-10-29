ICG CGCAT Result 2025 Out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Download Assistant Commandant Result PDF - Direct link here

ICG CGCAT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result for the Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2027 batch. Candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages including Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board), Stage-III (FSB) and Stage-IV (Medical Examination). Candidates who appeared in the exam can login to the provided link and download the result from the official website or through the link provided below. CGCAT Result 2025 Download Candidates can download directly after clicking the link for the result of Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2027 batch at the official website. Candidates are requested to visit respective login ID to view the result link given below- ICG CGCAT Result Download Link Here ICG CGCAT Result 2025 Overview

Earlier the Indian Coast Guard has released the recruitment drive for 170 Assistant Commandant posts on its official website. Check details of the recruitment drive given below Details Information Recruitment Body Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Post Assistant Commandant Total Vacancies 170 Salary / Pay Scale Basic Pay ₹56,100 (Level-10) plus additional allowances Result Status Out Selection Stages Screening Test (CGCAT), Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination Official Website indiancoastguard.cdac.in What's Next After ICG CGCAT Result 2025 Candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages including Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board), Stage-III (FSB) and Stage-IV (Medical Examination). Under the PSB round, candidates will be screened through a Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The Stage-II examination is only of qualifying nature i.e. either recommended or not recommended. Candidates should note that the all India Merit List will be based on combined marks of Stage-I and Stage-III. Candidates reporting at INA Ezhimala for training will first undergo photo and biometric verification.

How to Download CGCAT Result 2025 You can download the result after using your login credentials, following the steps given below-

Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in12. On the homepage, click on the link displaying as result of Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2027 batch is available from 1100 hrs

Enter your Roll ID and Password to log in.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

Ensure you use your correct login credentials to access the result. ICG CGCAT Result 2025 - Selection Processs As per the selection process for the Assistant Commandants, candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages before final selection. Below are the details of the various round of selection process after written exam-

Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board ) Based on the performance in the Stage-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Stage-II (PSB) which will be conducted for a day at Noida, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Shillong/Guwahati and Gandhinagar centres. Candidates will be screened through a Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The Stage-II examination is only of qualifying nature i.e. either recommended or not recommended.