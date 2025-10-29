ICG CGCAT Result 2025 Out at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in, Download Assistant Commandant Result PDF - Direct link here

Rajasthan VDO Admit Card 2025
The Indian Cost Guard has released the ICG CGCAT Result 2025 for Assistant Commandant at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages including  Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board), Stage-III (FSB) and Stage-IV (Medical Examination).Check your result, download the merit list, direct link to view scores and cut-off details here.

ICG CGCAT Result 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released the result for the Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2027 batch. Candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages including  Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board), Stage-III (FSB) and Stage-IV (Medical Examination). Candidates who appeared in the exam can login to the provided link and download the result from the official website or through the link provided below.

CGCAT Result 2025 Download 

Candidates can download directly after clicking the link for the result of Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2027 batch at the official website. Candidates are requested to visit respective login ID to view the result link given below-

ICG CGCAT Result  Download Link Here

ICG CGCAT Result 2025 Overview

Earlier the Indian Coast Guard has released the recruitment drive for 170 Assistant Commandant posts on its official website. Check details of the recruitment drive given below

Details

Information

Recruitment Body

Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

Post

Assistant Commandant

Total Vacancies

170

Salary / Pay Scale

Basic Pay ₹56,100 (Level-10) plus additional allowances

Result Status 

Out

Selection Stages

Screening Test (CGCAT), Preliminary Selection Board (PSB), Final Selection Board (FSB), Medical Examination

Official Website

indiancoastguard.cdac.in

What's Next After ICG CGCAT Result 2025

Candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages including  Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board), Stage-III (FSB) and Stage-IV (Medical Examination). Under the PSB round, candidates will be screened through a Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The Stage-II examination is only of qualifying nature i.e. either recommended or not recommended. Candidates should note that the all India Merit List will be based on combined marks of Stage-I and Stage-III. Candidates reporting at INA Ezhimala for training will first undergo photo and biometric verification. 

How to Download CGCAT Result 2025

You can download the result after using your login credentials, following the steps given below-
Visit the official website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in12.

  • On the homepage, click on the link displaying as result of Stage-I (CGCAT) of Assistant Commandant-2027 batch is available from 1100 hrs
  • Enter your Roll ID and Password to log in.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and print the result for future reference.
  • Ensure you use your correct login credentials to access the result.

ICG CGCAT Result 2025 - Selection Processs

As per the selection process for the Assistant Commandants, candidates shortlisted in Stage I i.e. in written test will have to appear in various next stages before final selection. Below are the details of the various round of selection process after written exam-
Stage-II(Preliminary Selection Board ) Based on the performance in the Stage-I, candidates will be shortlisted for appearing in Stage-II (PSB) which will be conducted for a day at Noida, Goa, Chennai, Kolkata, Shillong/Guwahati and Gandhinagar centres. Candidates will be screened through a Computerised Cognitive Battery Test (CCBT) and Picture Perception & Discussion Test (PP&DT). The Stage-II examination is only of qualifying nature i.e. either recommended or not recommended.

Stage-III (FSB): FSB is conducted at the Coast Guard Selection Board (CGSB) located at Noida and spans over four/five days. The candidates are subjected to Psychological Test, Group Task and Interview (Personality test).

Stage-IV (Medical Examination): The candidates who clear Stage-III are required to undergo a special medical examination at Base Hospital, New Delhi. All India Merit List will be based on combined marks of Stage-I and Stage-III. Candidates reporting at INA Ezhimala for training will first undergo photo and biometric verification.

