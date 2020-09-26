Study at Home
AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 Concludes: Answer Key PDF Set A/B/C/D Releases soon @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, Check Cut Off

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020: AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam 2020 exam concluded successfully. Lakhs of candidates appeared for exam during 20 September-26 September 2020. AP Grama Sachivalayam Key 2020 releases soon @ gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. Check Cut Off Marks & other Updates here.

Sep 26, 2020 12:07 IST
AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020
AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam 2020 was held successfully during 20 September-26 September 2020. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to seek recruitment in AP Grama or Ward. The exam was conducted in various exam centres of the state amid all the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Question Paper was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to attempt around 90-110 questions easily on an average. Each correct answer would fetch 1 mark for candidates and each wrong answer marked in the paper would invite negative marking of 0.25 marks. Candidates need to obtain minimum cut off marks to pass the exam. Soon, the AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020 PDF of All Set A/B/C/D will be released on the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. Once the answer key is out, candidates will be able to calculate their estimated score of the result. Have a look at the latest updates below.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 exam was held in different shifts on span of 7 days during 20-26 September. The exam was conducted for shortlisting candidates for recruitment of 16207 vacancies tp various posts at Rural and Urban level. This year recruitment aims to fill vacancies of Panchayat Secretary, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Revenue Officer, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Surveyor, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst, Welfare and Education Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, and others.

Let's now have a look at the AP Grama/Ward answer key and cut off marks updates below:

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020 PDF of All Set A/B/C/D

Day & Date

Shift & Post

Answer Key Set A/B/C/D

20 September 2020

(Sunday)

Forenoon

 Panchayat Secretary/ Mahila Police
/ Ward Administrative Sec. /Welfare Education Assistant

Releases Soon

Afternoon

Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant

Releases Soon

21 September 2020

(Monday)

Forenoon

VRO/Village Surveyor

Releases Soon

Afternoon

Engg. Asst./ Ward Amenities Secretary

Releases Soon

22 September 2020

(Tuesday)

Forenoon

Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary

Releases Soon

Afternoon

Ward Welfare & Development Secretary (Grade-II)

Releases Soon

23 September 2020

(Wednesday)

Forenoon

Village Agriculture Assistant

Releases Soon

Afternoon

Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary

Releases Soon

24 September 2020

(Thursday)

Forenoon

Ward Planning and Regulation
Secretary

Releases Soon

Afternoon

ANM/Ward Health Secretary (Grade- III)

Releases Soon

25 September 2020

(Friday)

Forenoon

Village Horticulture Assistant

Releases Soon

Afternoon

Village Sericulture Assistant

Releases Soon

26 September 2020

(Saturday)

Forenoon

Village Fisheries Assistant

Releases Soon

Afternoon

Village Animal Husbandry Assistant

Releases Soon

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Cut Off Marks 2020

The AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam is conducted offline in OMR Based format. A total of 150 questions are asked in exam for each post in objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. Each question carries 1 mark and there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks or Cut Off marks to get shortlisted for the appointment. Have a look at these minimum qualifying marks below for each category:

Category

Minimum Qualifying Marks

OC

40% (60 Marks)

BC

35% (52.5 Marks)

SC & ST

30% (45 Marks)

PH

30% (45 Marks)

Candidates who are able to attain these minimum qualifying marks get shortlisted for appointment, subject to the condition they fulfill the eligibility criteria and other requirements as notified by the AP Grama Sachivalayam.

Watch this space for more updates on the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Answer key.

