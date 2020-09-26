AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam 2020 Concludes: Answer Key PDF Set A/B/C/D Releases soon @gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in, Check Cut Off

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Exam 2020 was held successfully during 20 September-26 September 2020. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam to seek recruitment in AP Grama or Ward. The exam was conducted in various exam centres of the state amid all the preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. As per the feedback shared by the candidates, the difficulty level of the AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Question Paper was Easy to Moderate. Candidates were able to attempt around 90-110 questions easily on an average. Each correct answer would fetch 1 mark for candidates and each wrong answer marked in the paper would invite negative marking of 0.25 marks. Candidates need to obtain minimum cut off marks to pass the exam. Soon, the AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020 PDF of All Set A/B/C/D will be released on the official website gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in. Once the answer key is out, candidates will be able to calculate their estimated score of the result. Have a look at the latest updates below.

The AP Grama Sachivalayam 2020 exam was held in different shifts on span of 7 days during 20-26 September. The exam was conducted for shortlisting candidates for recruitment of 16207 vacancies tp various posts at Rural and Urban level. This year recruitment aims to fill vacancies of Panchayat Secretary, Animal Husbandry Assistant, Village Fisheries Assistant, Village Revenue Officer, Village Agriculture Assistant, Village Horticulture Assistant, Village Sericulture Assistant, Village Surveyor, ANM/ Multi Purpose Health Asst, Welfare and Education Assistant, Engineering Assistant, Ward Sachivalayam, Ward Administrative Secretary, Ward Amenities Secretary, Grama Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshi, and others.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Answer Key 2020 PDF of All Set A/B/C/D

Day & Date Shift & Post Answer Key Set A/B/C/D 20 September 2020 (Sunday) Forenoon Panchayat Secretary/ Mahila Police

/ Ward Administrative Sec. /Welfare Education Assistant Releases Soon Afternoon Panchayat Secretary (Grade-VI) Digital Assistant Releases Soon 21 September 2020 (Monday) Forenoon VRO/Village Surveyor Releases Soon Afternoon Engg. Asst./ Ward Amenities Secretary Releases Soon 22 September 2020 (Tuesday) Forenoon Ward Sanitation & Environment Secretary Releases Soon Afternoon Ward Welfare & Development Secretary (Grade-II) Releases Soon 23 September 2020 (Wednesday) Forenoon Village Agriculture Assistant Releases Soon Afternoon Ward Education and Data Processing Secretary Releases Soon 24 September 2020 (Thursday) Forenoon Ward Planning and Regulation

Secretary Releases Soon Afternoon ANM/Ward Health Secretary (Grade- III) Releases Soon 25 September 2020 (Friday) Forenoon Village Horticulture Assistant Releases Soon Afternoon Village Sericulture Assistant Releases Soon 26 September 2020 (Saturday) Forenoon Village Fisheries Assistant Releases Soon Afternoon Village Animal Husbandry Assistant Releases Soon

AP Grama/Ward Sachivalayam Cut Off Marks 2020

The AP Grama Sachivalayam Exam is conducted offline in OMR Based format. A total of 150 questions are asked in exam for each post in objective Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ) format. Each question carries 1 mark and there is negative marking of 0.25 marks for every wrong answer. Candidates need to obtain the minimum qualifying marks or Cut Off marks to get shortlisted for the appointment. Have a look at these minimum qualifying marks below for each category:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks OC 40% (60 Marks) BC 35% (52.5 Marks) SC & ST 30% (45 Marks) PH 30% (45 Marks)

Candidates who are able to attain these minimum qualifying marks get shortlisted for appointment, subject to the condition they fulfill the eligibility criteria and other requirements as notified by the AP Grama Sachivalayam.

