AP Model School Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for TGT PGT Posts in 12 Districts

Andhra Pradesh Model School Society has invited AP Model School recruitment notification for 211 Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and 71 Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in A.P. Model Schools spread over in 12 Districts on contract basis. Check AP Model School Teacher Vacancy and others details here.

AP Model School Teacher Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Model School Society is looking for teachers for filling 211 vacancies for the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and 71 vacancies for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) in A.P. Model Schools spread over in 12 Districts on contract basis.

Those who worked as guest faculty in A.P. Model Schools are also eligible to apply for AP Model School Recruitment 2022.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply online from 03 January to 07 January 2022 on the website cse.ap.gov.in.

AP Model School Teacher Notification

AP Model School Teacher Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 03 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 07 January 2022

AP Model School Teacher Vacancy Details

PGT - 211 Posts

TGT - 71 Posts

AP Model School Teacher Salary:

PGT - Rs.31,460/- per month

TGT - Rs.28,940/- per month

Eligibility Criteria for AP Model School Teacher Posts

Educational Qualification:

PGT - 2 years integrated Post Graduate Course from the Regional Institute of Education of NCERT or Master's Degree from UGC recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate in the subjects:

PGT (English) -M.A. in English.

PGT(Telugu) - M.A. in Telugu.

PGT (Civics) - M.A. in Political Science / Public Administration/ Politics.

PGT (Commerce) - M.Com. in Commerce with Accountancy / Cost Accounting / Financial Accountancy as a main subject / Master of Financial Analysis provided having B.Com in Graduation level. Note: Holders of M.Com in Applied / Business Economics are not eligible for the post of PGT-Commerce.

PGT (Economics) - M.A., in Economics / Applied Economics / Business Economics / Rural Development / Mathematical Economics / Econometrics.

PGT (Maths) - M.A.; / M.Sc. in Mathematics / Applied Mathematics / Statistics / Applied Statistics / M.Sc, with Pure Mathematics / M.Sc. Maths & Computer Science / A.O. Maths.

For more subjects, check PDF Link

TGT - 4 years integrated degree course from the Regional Institute of Education of NCERT with at least 50% marks in aggregate or Second Class Bachelor's Degree from the UGC recognized University with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject(s) in aggregate including electives and Languages in the combination of subjects specified and must possess B.Ed recognized by NCTE (or) equivalent degree with methodology in the concerned subject from UGC recognized University / in case of TGTTelugu and Hindi, Pandit Training from a recognized institution.

Fore more details, check detailed notification.

AP Model School Teacher Selection Process

Selection will be done through the Selection Committee constituted with the Regional Joint Director of School Education of the respective Zone Head Quarter.

How to Apply for AP Model School Recruitment 2022 ?

Online applications are invited from 03 January to 07 January 2022.