APDCL AEGCL APGCL Answer Key 2021 Out, Submit AM, JM, AAO Objection

APDCL AEGCL APGCL Answer Key 2021: Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APDCL), Assam Power Generation Corporation Limited (APGCL) and Assam Electricity Grid Corporation Limited (AEGCL) has released the answer key card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Assistant Manager (AO), Junior Manager (JM) and Assistant Account Officer (AAO). Candidates can download APDCL Answer Key, AEGCL Answer Key, APGCL Answer Key from the official websites - apdcl.org, aegcl.co.in and apgcl.org respectively.

APDCL Answer Key Link, AEGCL Answer Key Link and APGCL Answer Key Link are given below. The candidates can download the answer keys below:

APDCL Answer Key Download Link

AEGCL Download Answer Key Link

APGCL Answer Key Download Link

Candidates can also submit objection, if any, against answer key. For the acceptance of challenge, the candidate must deposit Rs.300/- (Rupees three hundred) only (inclusive GST) for each question. The amount shall be refunded only if the challenge is found to be correct. Otherwise, the challenge amount will not be refunded.

How to Download APDCL Answer Key 2021 ?

Go to official website of APDCL - apdcl.org

Click on the ‘Answer Keys for the post of AM, JM & AAO’ given on the homepage

A new window will open where you find the links of answer for all the posts

Download APDCL AM JM AAO Answer Key

Submit Objection, if any

The result for the posts shall be released after considering all the objections.