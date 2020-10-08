APPSC CCE Admit Card 2020: Download Arunachal Pradesh Prelims Call Letter @appsc.gov.in till 31 October

APPSC CCE Admit Card 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Combined Competitive Exam 2020 (Preliminary) on its website. Candidates who have applied for APPSC CCE Recruitment 2020 can download APPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card from the official website i.e.appsc.gov.in

APPSC CCE Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download Arunachal Pradesh PSC CCE Admit Card, directly, through the link using their Mobile Number or email ID and Password. APPSC Admit Card Link is available till 31 October on appsc.gov.in.

APPSC CCE Prelims Admit Card Download

APPSC CCE is scheduled to be held on 01 November 2020 (November). The exam will have Multiple-choice questions on:

Paper - 1 - General Studies: 200 marks, Time 2 hours (Marks scored in this paper will be counted for Qualifying for the mains exams)

Paper - II - Aptitude Test (CSAT) - 200 marks, Time 2 hours (This paper will be of qualifying Nature). Candidates must score at least 33% in this paper. However, marks scored in this paper shall not be counted for Qualifying for the mains exams.

The candidates who qualify in the prelims exam will be called for mains exam . APPSC CCE Mains Exam is scheduled on 06 February 2021.

The commission is conducting APPSCCCE Exam 2020 for filling up 79 vacancies for the post of Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services, Arunachal Pradesh Police Service, District Disaster Management 0fficer,Assistdnt Director, Labour Officer, Assistant Employment Officer, Child Development Project Officer, District Land Revenue Settlement 0fficer and Station Superintendent.