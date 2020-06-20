APPSC Combined Exam 2020: APPSCCE Application Form Reopened @appsc.gov.in

APPSC Combined Exam 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has re-opened the application link for admission to Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (APPSCC) (Preliminary and Mains) Examination 2020. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for APPSC Combined Exam 2020 from 22 June 2020 on appsc.gov.in. The last date of submitting AP PSC Application is 31 July 2020.

Before applying online Application for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination - 2020, candidate must register themselves in One Time Registration (OTR).

As per the APPSC official notice “In continuation of the commission’s advertisement no PSC-R (A)/28/2019 Dated 11.02.2020, this is to inform all the aspiring candidates that online submission of application for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competative (APPSCC) (Preliminary and Mains) Examination 2020 is extended in view of nation-wide lockdown for Covid-19 pandemic.”

A total of 79 vacancies are available for the posts such as Arunachal Pradesh Civil Services IAPCS - Entry Grade, Arunachal Pradesh Police Service IAPPS - Entry Grade ], District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Assistant Director, Labour Officer, Assistant Employment Officer (AEO), Child Development Project Officer [CDPO), District Land Revenue Settlement 0fficer (DLRSO) and Station Superintendent in various departments of Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

Candidates seeking to apply for APPSC PCS Posts should be hold a degree from any of the UGC recognized Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational Institution established by an Act or Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as me be declared equivalent by the Government. The age of the candidates should be between 21 to 32 Years. The candidates can check more details through the link given below.

AP PSC had published the recruitment notification on 11 February 2020. Online applications were invited upto 31 July 2020. AP PSC PCS Preliminary examination was scheduled to be held on 17 May 2020 which was postponed due to nation-wide lockdown. AP PSC Pre Exam New Date shall be announced in due course.

AP PSC Combined Exam 2020 Application Re-opened Notice

AP PSC Combined Exam 2020 Notification PDF