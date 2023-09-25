APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023: Download Food Safety Officer Syllabus PDF

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023: Download the complete syllabus PDF of the Food Safety Officer Syllabus. Check Exam Pattern, Best Books and Strategy

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Food Safety Officer (FSO) syllabus on the official website, candidates who are preparing for the FSO 2023 examination must check the syllabus as well as the latest examination pattern.

The APPSC FSO syllabus will consist of two papers i.e. papers 1 and 2 where paper 1 will be on General Studies and Mental Abilities and paper 2 will be on Food Technology.

In this article, we have compiled the APPSC FSO Syllabus PDF fo along with the latest exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books.

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the APPSC FSO syllabus PDF from the link below to understand the exam-relevant topics. Get the direct link to download the APPSC FSO Syllabus below:

APPSC FSO Syllabus PDF Download

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023

The APPSC FSO syllabus for paper 1 comprises two sections, i.e., General Studies and Mental Ability while paper 2 comprises the questions from food technology. Check the subject-wise APPSC FSO syllabus PDF.

The APPSC Food Safety Officer Syllabus 2023 for Paper 1 is listed below to help with the preparations for the APPSC Food Safety Officer Mains Exam 2023.

Topic Logical reasoning Analytical Abilities Data interpretation The food industry of Andhra Pradesh and its current status Regional demography River water sharing issues Regional, national and world geography Financial set-up and challenges in the new capital Indian constitution, politics, rights, etc. National current affairs Division and levels of employees in different sectors Fundamental science basics- recent changes in the industry, current developments, fundamental concepts of science and technology Indian History Regional current affairs Division in institutions Economic advancement and development of India post-independence Modern Indian History Commerce and entrepreneurs Fundamentals of disaster management and relevant topics Andhra Pradesh bifurcations International current affairs Social, economic, and administrative study of the system in Andhra Pradesh like the AP Reorganisation Act 2014

The APPSC Food Safety Officer Syllabus 2023 for Paper 2 is listed below to help with the preparations for the APPSC Food Safety Officer Exam 2023.

Topic Sub Topic Food Chemistry Carbohydrates Proteins Lipids Food Flavors Enzymes Food Pigments Food Microbiology Characteristics of Microorganisms Microbial Growth in Food Growth and death kinetics, serial dilution method for quantification Food Spoilage Microbial spoilage of milk and milk products, meat and meat products Foodborne disease Bacterial pathogens Food Hazards of Natural Origin Types of hazards, biological, chemical, physical hazards factors affecting safety, importance of safe foods General methods of food preservation and food processing preservation of food spoilage Food Processing Technology Unit operations of food processing Packaging material as a threat, impact on health and controlling measures Product development Criteria for selection of raw materials Types & functions of packaging materials used in foods. Surveys – types, sampling procedures for conducting surveys and for quality control Food Laws and Organizations Other Acts: Essential Commodities Act, Legal Metrology Act, AGMARK Codex Alimentarius Codex Alimentarius National Organizations Export and Quality Control through Export Inspection Council (EIC), APEDA and MPEDA. International Organizations FAO (Food & Agriculture Organization), WHO (World Health Organization), ISO, WTO, APLAC, ILAC. Hygiene and Sanitation Hygiene and sanitation in the food sector Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) Good Hygienic Practices (GHP) Good Laboratory Practices (GLP) Public and Occupational Health and Nutrition Public Health Current Concerns in Public Health Occupational Health Nutrition Programmes on Nutrition in India

APPSC FSO Exam Pattern

The APPSC consists of paper 1 and 2 of MCQ type questions. Below we have tabulated the examination pattern of APPSC FSO

Paper Syllabus No. Of Questions Question Type Total Marks Duration Paper 1 General Studies and Mental Abilities 150 MCQs 150 150 minutes Paper 2 Food Technology 150 MCQs 150 150 minutes Total 300 questions 300 marks 300 minutes

How to Prepare for APPSC FSO Syllabus?

APPSC FSO is one of the most popular among the students. Aspirants should analyze the APPSC FSO syllabus and prioritize the topics accordingly in the exam. Check the best tips and tricks to excel in the APPSC FSO subject given below.

Analyze the APPSC FSO syllabus carefully before starting the preparation to gain in-depth information about the topics important from the exam perspective.

Allocate study hours to each topic as per their weightage and difficulty level and focus on high-weightage topics first to complete the syllabus on time.

Attempt mock and sample tests to strengthen the foundation and revise all the important APPSC FSO topics covered.

Practice APPSC FSO's previous year's question paper to understand the exam format and trending topics over the past years.

Booklist for APPSC FSO Syllabus

Many APPSC FSO books and resources are available in the market and bookstores to prepare thisexam. However, candidates must ensure they pick the right resources to cover all the aspects of the APPSC FSO Syllabus. The list of finest books for the APPSC FSO subjects is shared below.