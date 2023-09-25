APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023: Download Food Safety Officer Syllabus PDF

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023: Download the complete syllabus PDF of the Food Safety Officer Syllabus. Check Exam Pattern, Best Books and Strategy

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023
APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023: The Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the Food Safety Officer (FSO) syllabus on the official website, candidates who are preparing for the FSO 2023 examination must check the syllabus as well as the latest examination pattern.

The APPSC FSO syllabus will consist of two papers i.e. papers 1 and 2 where paper 1 will be on General Studies and Mental Abilities and paper 2 will be on Food Technology.

 

In this article, we have compiled the APPSC FSO Syllabus PDF fo along with the latest exam pattern, preparation tips, and best books.

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023 PDF

Aspirants must download the APPSC FSO syllabus PDF from the link below to understand the exam-relevant topics. Get the direct link to download the APPSC FSO Syllabus below:

 

APPSC FSO Syllabus

PDF Download

APPSC FSO Syllabus 2023

The APPSC FSO syllabus for paper 1 comprises two sections, i.e., General Studies and Mental Ability while paper 2 comprises the questions from food technology. Check the subject-wise APPSC FSO syllabus PDF.

 The APPSC Food Safety Officer Syllabus 2023 for Paper 1 is listed below to help with the preparations for the APPSC Food Safety Officer Mains Exam 2023.

Topic

Logical reasoning

Analytical Abilities

Data interpretation

The food industry of Andhra Pradesh and its current status

Regional demography

River water sharing issues

Regional, national and world geography

Financial set-up and challenges in the new capital

Indian constitution, politics, rights, etc.

National current affairs

Division and levels of employees in different sectors

Fundamental science basics- recent changes in the industry, current developments, fundamental concepts of science and technology

Indian History

Regional current affairs

Division in institutions

Economic advancement and development of India post-independence

Modern Indian History

Commerce and entrepreneurs

Fundamentals of disaster management and relevant topics

Andhra Pradesh bifurcations

International current affairs

Social, economic, and administrative study of the system in Andhra Pradesh like the AP Reorganisation Act 2014

 

The APPSC Food Safety Officer Syllabus 2023 for Paper 2 is listed below to help with the preparations for the APPSC Food Safety Officer Exam 2023.

 

Topic

Sub Topic

Food Chemistry

Carbohydrates

Proteins

Lipids

Food Flavors

Enzymes

Food Pigments

Food Microbiology

Characteristics of Microorganisms

Microbial Growth in Food

Growth and death kinetics, serial dilution method for quantification

Food Spoilage

Microbial spoilage of milk and milk products, meat and meat products

Foodborne disease

Bacterial pathogens

Food Hazards of Natural Origin

Types of hazards, biological, chemical, physical hazards factors affecting safety, importance of safe foods

General methods of food preservation and food processing preservation of food spoilage

Food Processing Technology

Unit operations of food processing

Packaging material as a threat, impact on health and controlling measures

Product development

Criteria for selection of raw materials

Types & functions of packaging materials used in foods.

Surveys – types, sampling procedures for conducting surveys and for quality control

Food Laws and Organizations

Other Acts: Essential Commodities Act, Legal Metrology Act, AGMARK Codex Alimentarius

Codex Alimentarius

National Organizations

Export and Quality Control through Export Inspection Council (EIC), APEDA and MPEDA.

International Organizations FAO (Food & Agriculture Organization), WHO (World Health Organization), ISO, WTO, APLAC, ILAC.

Hygiene and Sanitation

Hygiene and sanitation in the food sector

Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP)

Good Hygienic Practices (GHP)

Good Laboratory Practices (GLP)

Public and Occupational Health and Nutrition

Public Health

Current Concerns in Public Health

Occupational Health

Nutrition

Programmes on Nutrition in India

APPSC FSO Exam Pattern

The APPSC consists of paper 1 and 2 of MCQ type questions. Below we have tabulated the examination pattern of APPSC FSO

Paper

Syllabus

No. Of Questions

Question Type

Total Marks

Duration

Paper 1

General Studies and Mental Abilities

150

MCQs

150

150 minutes

Paper 2

Food Technology

150

MCQs

150

150 minutes

Total

300 questions

300 marks

300 minutes

    

How to Prepare for APPSC FSO Syllabus?

APPSC FSO is one of the most popular among the students. Aspirants should analyze the APPSC FSO syllabus and prioritize the topics accordingly in the exam. Check the best tips and tricks to excel in the APPSC FSO subject given below.

  • Analyze the APPSC FSO syllabus carefully before starting the preparation to gain in-depth information about the topics important from the exam perspective.
  • Allocate study hours to each topic as per their weightage and difficulty level and focus on high-weightage topics first to complete the syllabus on time.
  • Attempt mock and sample tests to strengthen the foundation and revise all the important APPSC FSO topics covered.
  • Practice APPSC FSO's previous year's question paper to understand the exam format and trending topics over the past years.

Booklist for APPSC FSO Syllabus

Many APPSC FSO books and resources are available in the market and bookstores to prepare thisexam. However, candidates must ensure they pick the right resources to cover all the aspects of the APPSC FSO Syllabus. The list of finest books for the APPSC FSO subjects is shared below.

  • General Knowledge by Dr Binay Karna
  • APPSC General Studies and Mental Ability by Vijetha Competitions
  • History of Modern India (Telugu medium) by Bipin Chandra
  • Indian Constitution and Political System by Ajay Patel
  • Objective Food Science by SK Sharma
  • Short notes on Food Safety Officer Examination by Chandra S
  • A Competitive Book for Food Safety Officer paperback by Mrs Durvesh Kumar and Dr S.K. Goyal Er. Suresh Chandra

FAQ

What is the APPSC FSO Syllabus for Paper 1?

The APPSC FSO Paper I syllabus covers topics like General Studies and Mental Ability

What is the APPSC FSO Syllabus for Paper 2?

The APPSC FSO Paper 2 Syllabus focuses on food technology topics like Microbial Growth in Food, Growth and death kinetics, serial dilution method for quantification Food Spoilage, etc.

What are the best books to cover the APPSC FSO Syllabus for Mains?

Some of the best books to cover the APPSC FSO Syllabus are APPSC General Studies and Mental Ability by Vijetha Competitions, Short notes on the Food Safety Officer Examination by Chandra S, etc. A detailed list is given in the above article.
