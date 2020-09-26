APPSC SI Recruitment 2020: 123 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC SI Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode prescribed application format on or before 06 November 2020.
Important Date
Last Date of Online Application: 06 November 2020
APPSC Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 123
- Sub Inspector (Civil Police) - 120
- Sub Inspector (IRBn) - 03
Eligibility Criteria for APPSC SI Posts Job
Educational Qualification:
Graduation from any recognzied university
Physical Eligibility Details
Height (Minimum)
Male
- Non APST - 165 cm
- APST - 160 cm
Female
- Non APST - 157 cm
- APST - 152 cm
Chest
Male
- Un-Expanded - 79 cm
- Expanded - 84 cm
|
Official Notification Download Here
|
Online Application Link
|
Official Website Link
Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store
Selection Process for APPSC SI Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Tests and Physical Standard Test followed by written test
How to Apply for APPSC SI Recruitment 2020 ?
Eligible persons can apply for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 06 November 2020
Exam Fee:
- APST - Rs. 100/-
- Others - Rs/ 150/-