Study at Home
Search

APPSC SI Recruitment 2020: 123 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode prescribed application format on or before 06 November 2020.

Sep 26, 2020 19:34 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
APPSC Recruitment 2020
APPSC Recruitment 2020

APPSC SI Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode prescribed application format on or before 06 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application: 06 November 2020

APPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 123

  • Sub Inspector (Civil Police) - 120
  • Sub Inspector (IRBn) - 03

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC SI Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from any recognzied university

Physical Eligibility Details

Height (Minimum)

Male

  • Non APST - 165 cm
  • APST - 160 cm

Female

  • Non APST - 157 cm
  • APST - 152 cm

Chest

Male

  • Un-Expanded - 79 cm
  • Expanded - 84 cm

Official Notification Download Here

Click Here

Online Application Link

Click Here

Official Website Link

Click Here

Download our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Store

Selection Process for APPSC SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Tests and Physical Standard Test followed by written test

How to Apply for APPSC SI Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible persons can apply for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 06 November 2020

Exam Fee:

  • APST - Rs. 100/-
  • Others - Rs/ 150/-

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.

Related Stories

Trending Now

Education Expo

Want Career Guidance after Class 10th? Join Now!

Current Affairs

Latest Current Affairs for Banking, SSC, UPSC etc.

Sarkari Naukri

Govt. Jobs for Clerk, Asst Managers, Engineers, Banking.

IAS Preparation

IAS / Civil Services (PCS): FREE study material