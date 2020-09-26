APPSC SI Recruitment 2020: 123 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @appsc.gov.in

APPSC SI Recruitment 2020: Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited applications for the recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for APPSC Recruitment 2020 through online mode prescribed application format on or before 06 November 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Online Application: 06 November 2020

APPSC Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 123

Sub Inspector (Civil Police) - 120

Sub Inspector (IRBn) - 03

Eligibility Criteria for APPSC SI Posts Job

Educational Qualification:

Graduation from any recognzied university

Physical Eligibility Details

Height (Minimum)

Male

Non APST - 165 cm

APST - 160 cm

Female

Non APST - 157 cm

APST - 152 cm

Chest

Male

Un-Expanded - 79 cm

Expanded - 84 cm

Selection Process for APPSC SI Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of Physical Efficiency Tests and Physical Standard Test followed by written test

How to Apply for APPSC SI Recruitment 2020 ?

Eligible persons can apply for Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Recruitment 2020 through official website on or before 06 November 2020

