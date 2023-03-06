APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 OUT @ apsc.nic.in: Download Call Letter, Check Exam Date & Other Details

The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 for the Combined Competitive Examination (CCE). Candidates can check the information related to the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

The APSC Recruitment 2023 has been announced for 913 posts. The examination is scheduled to be held on 26th March. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website of APSC. The candidates must read the instructions mentioned in the admit card carefully before appearing for the examination.

APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Official Notification Direct Link to Download the Notification PDF

Steps to Download APSC Prelims Admit Card 2023

Candidates who have applied for the APSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023 and are eligible to appear for the exam can download their admit card by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of APSC at apsc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for “APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023”.

Step 3: Enter your login details such as Registration Number and Password.

Step 4: Click on the “Submit” button.

Step 5: Your APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Download and take a printout of your admit card for future reference.

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

Download APSC Prelims Admit Card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

Details Mentioned on APSC Admit Card 2023

After downloading the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023, candidates must check all the details mentioned on it to ensure their correctness. Here are the details that will be mentioned on the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Date of birth

Category

Exam date and time

Exam center address

Exam instructions

In case of any discrepancy or error on the admit card, candidates must immediately contact the APSC officials and get it rectified.

Important Dates

Here are the important dates related to the APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023:

Release of APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023: February 2023 (tentative)

APSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023: March 2023 (tentative)

Candidates must keep visiting the official website of APSC for any updates or changes in the exam schedule.

Instructions for Candidates

Here are some important instructions that candidates must follow on the day of the APSC CCE Prelims Exam 2023:

Candidates must carry a printed copy of their APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 to the exam center.

Candidates must carry a valid photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, etc.

Candidates must reach the exam center at least 30 minutes before the scheduled time of the exam.

Candidates must follow all the exam instructions mentioned on the admit card.

The APSC CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 is an important document that candidates must carry to the exam center. Candidates must download and take a printout of their admit card as soon as possible to avoid any last-minute hassle. They must also check all the details mentioned on the admit card and contact the APSC officials in case of any discrepancy. Candidates must also follow all the instructions mentioned on the admit card and reach the exam center well before time to avoid any delay or inconvenience.