APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 Out for Assistant Engineer Post @apsc.nic.in, Admit Card to Release on Jan 13

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer post on its official website - apsc.nic.in. Check Admit Card downloading date here.

APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 Download: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) post under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam. Commission will conduct the interview for these posts from 20 January 2022 onwards.

All those candidates who have qualified for the interview round for Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical) post against Advt. No. 06/2020 can download APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) - apsc.nic.in.

You can download the APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of APSC i.e. apsc.nic.in. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the Home Page. Click on the link -"Notification regarding Interview Programme for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Chemical), under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam as per Advt. No. 06/2020, dated 19th August/2020.NOTIFICATION”given on the Home Page. You will get the PDF of the APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 in a new window. You should take Print Out of the APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the APSC AE Interview Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Engineer Civil post on 20/21/24 January 2022. Interview for Assistant Engineer Mechanical Post is scheduled on 27/28 January 2022.

Interview for Assistant Engineer Electrical and Chemical post will be conducted on 28 January 2022.

Candidates successfully qualified for the interview round should note that they will have to bring their essential documents in original with self attested photocpies for the verification/scrutiny on the day of interview.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from 13 January 2022 from the link available on the official website.