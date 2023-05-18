APSC CCE Final Answer Key 2023 Out For Combined Competitive Prelims Exam: Download PDF

Assam PSC has released the final answer key for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on its official website - http://apsc.nic.in/ . Download the pdf here.

APSC CCE Final Answer Key 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the final answer key for the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on its official website. Commission had conducted the prelims written exam for the Combined Competitive-2022 on March 26, 2023.

All those candidates who appeared in the prelims exam can download the final answer key from the official website of APSC - http://apsc.nic.in/.

Alternatively you can download the final answer key directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: Final Answer Key For General Studies Paper I



Direct Link To Download: Final Answer Key For General Studies Paper I





It is noted that Commission had conducted the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 on March 26, 2023 and released the provisional answer key for

the General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D on its official website.

Commission has demanded objections from the candidates and now Commission has uploaded the final answer key for the General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D on its official website.

Candidates can download the final answer keys of General Studies (PaperI) & General Studies (Paper-II) for Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination-2022 from the official website.

You can download the final answer key after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: APSC CCE Final Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the APSC at- http://apsc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates section and click on the link-Final Answer Keys of the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 vide Advt.No 26/2022.

Step 3: You can download the final answer key for General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D

Step 5: Save it for future reference.