APSC Calendar 2020: Exam Date of APSC CCE/AE/JE/ADO/BEO/MISC recruitment in Assam|Download PDF

APSC Exam Calendar 2020: Check here exam dates and schedule of the examinations conducted by the Assam Public Service Commission such as APSC CCE, APSC AE, ADO, Assam Police Service, Research Assistant, Lecturer and others.

Apr 14, 2020 17:13 IST
APSC Calendar 2020
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official APSC Exam Calendar 2020 on its official website apsc.nic.in. The APSC Calendar 2020 states the exam dates and schedule of the various recruitment examinations such as APSC Civil Service CCE, APSC Assistant Engineer (AE), Assam Finance Service, Junior Information Officer, ADO, Assam Police Service, Research Assistant, Block Development Officer, Law Assistant, Lecturer and others. Candidates who have applied for the APSC Recruitment 2019-2020 or who wish to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Assam State Services can check here the latest exam calendar of the APSC. In this article, we have shared the detailed APSC Calendar 2020 in PDF Download format.

As per the official APSC exam calendar, there will be no APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in 2020. The calendar only mentioned the APSC CCE 2018 written exam date which has already been conducted in August 2019 for the recruitment of 261 vacancies. However, the APSC Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) exam which was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2020 has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new exam date for the APSC AE objective type exam will be released later by the Assam Commission.

Let's have a look at the official exam calendar of the APSC examinations below:

APSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020

Name of Examination

Notification Date

 Exam Date

Interview or Personality Test

Assam Finance Service(FAO/TO)

23/07/2018

20th & 27th January 2019

 

Forest Ranger

03/03/2018

February & March 2019

6,7, 11, 12 & 13 March 2020

AE (Civil)

21/12/2018

30 June 2019

17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 & 26 Feb 2020

Senior Information Officer

17/03/2018

26 May 2019

&

20 September 2019

26 March 2020

Junior Information Officer

28/02/2018

Screening Test: 31 March 2019

Written test: 19 Sept 2019

27 March 2020

CCE (Mains) 2018

15/05/2019

2 - 29 August 2019

 

-

HYD Examination

12/07/2018

26, 27, 28 & 29 September 2019

Result Date: June 2020

ADO

29/12/2018

29 September 2019

7, 8, 9, 10, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 29 &

30 January 2020

Assistant Professor in Engineering Colleges

25/05/2017

November 2019

To be scheduled

Lecturer in IFIC (In-Service Education),DIET

22/11/2017

 

February 2020

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

08/05/2017

12th January 2020

2, 3 & 4 April 2020

Research Assistant

29/12/2018

29 December 2019

8 & 9 April 2020

Assistant Programmer

27/03/2019

20 Feb 2020

25 March 2020

Fishery Development Officer

30/12/2019

 

17 & 18 March 2020

JE(Civil)

19/11/2019

22 March 2020

11 May to 25 June 2020

Lecturer in Arts & Crafts

17/09/2019

-

23 & 24 March 2020

Assistant Engineer (Civil)

19/11/2019

5 April 2020

To be scheduled

Assistant Engineer (C/Mech/E/Ch)

29/12/2018

19 April 2020

To be scheduled

Lecturer in Polytechnics

25/05/2017

26 - 31 March 2020

To be scheduled

Law Assistant

17/09/2019

 

21, 22, 24 & 27 April 2020

CDPO

03/08/2019

26 April 2020

To be scheduled

Junior Legislative Counsel

17/09/2019

 

4- 6 May 2020

Research Assistant

27/12/2019

10 May 2020

To be scheduled

Lecturer in DRU

 

 

6 July to 14 July 2020

Assistant Director of Cottage Industries

-

 

-

 

-

Functional Manager/Project Manager/Dy. Director

 

-

 

-

 

-

Assistant Professor

 

 

-

 

-

AE (Civil)

-

 

-

 

-

PWD(Building & NH)

AE(Electrical)

-

 

-

 

-

PDF Download APSC Exam Calendar 2020

- This is the Tentative Calendar and Schedule which can be modified by the APSC later on the basis of various factors that are beyond the control of Commission.

- This calendar is prepared on the basis of vacancies needed to filled of these posts and number of applications received and availability of exam centres.

- The exact exam dates will be announced later through the APSC Notification at apsc.nic.in.

