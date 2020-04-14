APSC Calendar 2020: Exam Date of APSC CCE/AE/JE/ADO/BEO/MISC recruitment in Assam|Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official APSC Exam Calendar 2020 on its official website apsc.nic.in. The APSC Calendar 2020 states the exam dates and schedule of the various recruitment examinations such as APSC Civil Service CCE, APSC Assistant Engineer (AE), Assam Finance Service, Junior Information Officer, ADO, Assam Police Service, Research Assistant, Block Development Officer, Law Assistant, Lecturer and others. Candidates who have applied for the APSC Recruitment 2019-2020 or who wish to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Assam State Services can check here the latest exam calendar of the APSC. In this article, we have shared the detailed APSC Calendar 2020 in PDF Download format.
As per the official APSC exam calendar, there will be no APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in 2020. The calendar only mentioned the APSC CCE 2018 written exam date which has already been conducted in August 2019 for the recruitment of 261 vacancies. However, the APSC Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) exam which was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2020 has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new exam date for the APSC AE objective type exam will be released later by the Assam Commission.
Let's have a look at the official exam calendar of the APSC examinations below:
APSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020
|
Name of Examination
|
Notification Date
|
Exam Date
|
Interview or Personality Test
|
Assam Finance Service(FAO/TO)
|
23/07/2018
|
20th & 27th January 2019
|
|
Forest Ranger
|
03/03/2018
|
February & March 2019
|
6,7, 11, 12 & 13 March 2020
|
AE (Civil)
|
21/12/2018
|
30 June 2019
|
17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 & 26 Feb 2020
|
Senior Information Officer
|
17/03/2018
|
26 May 2019
&
20 September 2019
|
26 March 2020
|
Junior Information Officer
|
28/02/2018
|
Screening Test: 31 March 2019
Written test: 19 Sept 2019
|
27 March 2020
|
CCE (Mains) 2018
|
15/05/2019
|
2 - 29 August 2019
|
-
|
HYD Examination
|
12/07/2018
|
26, 27, 28 & 29 September 2019
|
Result Date: June 2020
|
ADO
|
29/12/2018
|
29 September 2019
|
7, 8, 9, 10, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 29 &
30 January 2020
|
Assistant Professor in Engineering Colleges
|
25/05/2017
|
November 2019
|
To be scheduled
|
Lecturer in IFIC (In-Service Education),DIET
|
22/11/2017
|
|
February 2020
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|
08/05/2017
|
12th January 2020
|
2, 3 & 4 April 2020
|
Research Assistant
|
29/12/2018
|
29 December 2019
|
8 & 9 April 2020
|
Assistant Programmer
|
27/03/2019
|
20 Feb 2020
|
25 March 2020
|
Fishery Development Officer
|
30/12/2019
|
|
17 & 18 March 2020
|
JE(Civil)
|
19/11/2019
|
22 March 2020
|
11 May to 25 June 2020
|
Lecturer in Arts & Crafts
|
17/09/2019
|
-
|
23 & 24 March 2020
|
Assistant Engineer (Civil)
|
19/11/2019
|
5 April 2020
|
To be scheduled
|
Assistant Engineer (C/Mech/E/Ch)
|
29/12/2018
|
19 April 2020
|
To be scheduled
|
Lecturer in Polytechnics
|
25/05/2017
|
26 - 31 March 2020
|
To be scheduled
|
Law Assistant
|
17/09/2019
|
|
21, 22, 24 & 27 April 2020
|
CDPO
|
03/08/2019
|
26 April 2020
|
To be scheduled
|
Junior Legislative Counsel
|
17/09/2019
|
|
4- 6 May 2020
|
Research Assistant
|
27/12/2019
|
10 May 2020
|
To be scheduled
|
Lecturer in DRU
|
|
|
6 July to 14 July 2020
|
Assistant Director of Cottage Industries
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Functional Manager/Project Manager/Dy. Director
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Assistant Professor
|
|
-
|
-
|
AE (Civil)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
PWD(Building & NH)
AE(Electrical)
|
-
|
-
|
-
PDF Download APSC Exam Calendar 2020
- This is the Tentative Calendar and Schedule which can be modified by the APSC later on the basis of various factors that are beyond the control of Commission.
- This calendar is prepared on the basis of vacancies needed to filled of these posts and number of applications received and availability of exam centres.
- The exact exam dates will be announced later through the APSC Notification at apsc.nic.in.