APSC Calendar 2020: Exam Date of APSC CCE/AE/JE/ADO/BEO/MISC recruitment in Assam|Download PDF

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official APSC Exam Calendar 2020 on its official website apsc.nic.in. The APSC Calendar 2020 states the exam dates and schedule of the various recruitment examinations such as APSC Civil Service CCE, APSC Assistant Engineer (AE), Assam Finance Service, Junior Information Officer, ADO, Assam Police Service, Research Assistant, Block Development Officer, Law Assistant, Lecturer and others. Candidates who have applied for the APSC Recruitment 2019-2020 or who wish to apply for the upcoming recruitment in Assam State Services can check here the latest exam calendar of the APSC. In this article, we have shared the detailed APSC Calendar 2020 in PDF Download format.

As per the official APSC exam calendar, there will be no APSC Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) in 2020. The calendar only mentioned the APSC CCE 2018 written exam date which has already been conducted in August 2019 for the recruitment of 261 vacancies. However, the APSC Assistant Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) exam which was scheduled to be held on 19th April 2020 has now been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new exam date for the APSC AE objective type exam will be released later by the Assam Commission.

Let's have a look at the official exam calendar of the APSC examinations below:

APSC Exam Calendar 2019-2020

Name of Examination Notification Date Exam Date Interview or Personality Test Assam Finance Service(FAO/TO) 23/07/2018 20th & 27th January 2019 Forest Ranger 03/03/2018 February & March 2019 6,7, 11, 12 & 13 March 2020 AE (Civil) 21/12/2018 30 June 2019 17, 18, 19, 20, 24, 25 & 26 Feb 2020 Senior Information Officer 17/03/2018 26 May 2019 & 20 September 2019 26 March 2020 Junior Information Officer 28/02/2018 Screening Test: 31 March 2019 Written test: 19 Sept 2019 27 March 2020 CCE (Mains) 2018 15/05/2019 2 - 29 August 2019 - HYD Examination 12/07/2018 26, 27, 28 & 29 September 2019 Result Date: June 2020 ADO 29/12/2018 29 September 2019 7, 8, 9, 10, 20, 21, 22, 24, 27, 29 & 30 January 2020 Assistant Professor in Engineering Colleges 25/05/2017 November 2019 To be scheduled Lecturer in IFIC (In-Service Education),DIET 22/11/2017 February 2020 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 08/05/2017 12th January 2020 2, 3 & 4 April 2020 Research Assistant 29/12/2018 29 December 2019 8 & 9 April 2020 Assistant Programmer 27/03/2019 20 Feb 2020 25 March 2020 Fishery Development Officer 30/12/2019 17 & 18 March 2020 JE(Civil) 19/11/2019 22 March 2020 11 May to 25 June 2020 Lecturer in Arts & Crafts 17/09/2019 - 23 & 24 March 2020 Assistant Engineer (Civil) 19/11/2019 5 April 2020 To be scheduled Assistant Engineer (C/Mech/E/Ch) 29/12/2018 19 April 2020 To be scheduled Lecturer in Polytechnics 25/05/2017 26 - 31 March 2020 To be scheduled Law Assistant 17/09/2019 21, 22, 24 & 27 April 2020 CDPO 03/08/2019 26 April 2020 To be scheduled Junior Legislative Counsel 17/09/2019 4- 6 May 2020 Research Assistant 27/12/2019 10 May 2020 To be scheduled Lecturer in DRU 6 July to 14 July 2020 Assistant Director of Cottage Industries - - - Functional Manager/Project Manager/Dy. Director - - - Assistant Professor - - AE (Civil) - - - PWD(Building & NH) AE(Electrical) - - -

- This is the Tentative Calendar and Schedule which can be modified by the APSC later on the basis of various factors that are beyond the control of Commission.

- This calendar is prepared on the basis of vacancies needed to filled of these posts and number of applications received and availability of exam centres.

- The exact exam dates will be announced later through the APSC Notification at apsc.nic.in.