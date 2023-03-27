APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Provisional Key PDF, Know How to Raise Objection

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 OUT: Assam Public Service Commission has released the APSC 2023 Provisional Answer Key for prelims exam of 2022 on its official website. Candidates can check details here like how to view and download provisional answer keys and raise objections.

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the Provisional Answer Key for the APSC CCE Prelims 2022 exam conducted on 26 March 2023. Candidates who appeared in the APSC CCE Prelims Exam can access the Provisional Answer key from the official website of APSC at - http://apsc.nic.in/ The Provisional Answer Key have been released for the General Studies Paper 1 and Paper 2 for all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D. Given below are the steps to download the APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Provisional Answer Key easily.

Steps to Download APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the APSC at- http://apsc.nic.in/

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates section. Here you will find links of answer keys.

Step 3: Download the answer key and check for answers.

Step 4: Match the answers with the key.

Step 5: Also Download the Answer Key claim format for raising objections.

Direct Link to Download APSC 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can also download the answer key from the direct link given below.

Direct Link to Download APSC 2023 Answer Key GS 1

Direct Link to Download APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Provisional Answer Key GS 2

Candidates are advised to raise objection from the answer key claim format given on the website by supporting documents and have to submit the Objections question wise and sent the objections by email. The last date to raise the objections is 31 March 2023.