APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Provisional Key PDF, Know How to Raise Objection

APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023 OUT

APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Assam Public Service Commission has released the Provisional Answer Key for the APSC  CCE Prelims 2022 exam conducted on 26 March 2023. Candidates who appeared in the APSC CCE Prelims  Exam can access the Provisional Answer key from the official website of APSC  at - http://apsc.nic.in/  The Provisional Answer Key  have been released for the General Studies Paper 1 and Paper  2 for all four sets i.e. A,B,C & D. Given below are the steps to download the APSC CCE Prelims 2023 Provisional Answer Key easily. 

Steps to Download APSC CCE Prelims Answer Key 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the APSC  at- http://apsc.nic.in/ 

Step 2: On the homepage go to the latest updates section. Here you will find links of answer keys. 

Step 3: Download the answer key and check for answers.

Step 4: Match the answers with the key. 

Step 5: Also Download the Answer Key claim format for raising objections. 

Direct Link to Download APSC 2023 Answer Key

Candidates can also download the answer key from the direct link given below. 

Direct Link to Download APSC 2023 Answer Key GS 1

Direct Link to Download APSC  CCE Prelims 2023 Provisional Answer Key GS 2

Candidates are advised to raise objection from the answer key claim format given on the website by supporting documents and have to submit the Objections question wise and sent the objections by email. The last date to raise the objections is 31 March 2023.

FAQ

How to raise objection on APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can raise objections on asnwer keys from the objection form given on the website.

How to Download APSC Prelims Answer Key 2023?

Candidates can download the APSC 2023 Answer Key from the official website or from the direct link given in the article.
