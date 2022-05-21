Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 for Group C – CSBO Posts, Check Qualification, and Application Process Here

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released for CSBO (Civilian Switch Board Operator) Gde-II Posts. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022: Chief Signal Officer Western Command has released a notification for recruitment to the post of CSBO (Civilian Switch Board Operator) Gde-II. Interested and eligible candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and apply to the posts offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in newspapers i.e on 19th June 2022.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 19 June 2022

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Group C – CSBO (Civilian Switch Board Operator) Gde-II - 17 Posts

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate must be 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized Board. Candidate must be Proficiencient in handling Private Board Exchange (PBX) board. Candidates can check official notification for more details.

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Between 18 to 25 years

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the Written Test and Skill Test.

Army CSO Western Command Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can apply offline within 30 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in newspapers i.e on 19th June 2022. The applications must be reached to the 9 Corps Signal Regiment PIN – 176052, Yol Cantt (Dharmashala), Himachal Pradesh. Candidates can check the official notification for more details.