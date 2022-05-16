Army Western Command Recruitment 2022: 95 Vacancies for Safaiwala, LDC and Other Posts

Army Western Command Recruitment 2022: Head Quarter Western Command (HQ Western Command) has published the notifications for the post of Librarian, Steno Grade 2, LDC, Fireman, Messenger, Barber, Washerman, Range Chowkidar, Barber, Chowkidar, and Daftry and for recruitment of Cook, Statistical Assistant, Tradesman Mate, Washerman and Safaiwala in the Military Hospital Jalandhar Cantt. The notifications are available in the employment newspaper dated 14 May to 20 May 2022.

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through offline mode on or before the last date.

Important Dates

Last Date for Submitting Application for MH Jalandhar Cantt - within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper (27 June 2022).

Last Date for Submitting Application for Other Posts - within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper (03 June 2022).

Army Western Command Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 95

Barber - 2 (UR-2)

Chowkidar - 11 (UR-8, SC-1, EWS-2)

Cook - 4 (UR-2, OBC-1, EWS-1)

Statistical Assistant - 1 (UR-1)

Tradesman Mate - 8 (UR-5, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)

Washerman - 12 (UR-9, ST-1, OBC-1, EWS-1)

Safaiwali - 27 (UR-15, SC-4, OBC-4, EWS-4)

Librarian - 1 (UR-1)

Steno Grade-II - 2 (UR-1, OBC-1)

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 6 (UR-1, OBC-2, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)

Fireman - 3 (UR-2, SC-1)

Messenger - 13 (UR-7, OBC-4, SC-1, EWS-1)

Barber - 1 (OBC-1)

Washerman - 1 (UR-1)

Range Chowkidar - 1 (UR-1)

Daftry - 2 (UR-1, ST-1)

Eligibility Criteria for Army Western Command Posts

Educational Qualification

Barber - 10th passed and proficiency in Barber Trade

Chowkidar - 10th passed

Cook - 10th passed and proficiency in Trade

Statistical Assistant - Degree in Economics/Maths/Statistics and 2 years of experience

Tradesman Mate - 8 (UR-5, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)

Washerman - 10th Passed

Safaiwali - 10th Passed and 1-year of experience

Librarian - Graduation. B.Library Science

Steno Grade-II -12th passed

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th passed

Fireman - 10th passed

Messenger - 10th passed

Barber - 10th passed

Washerman - 10th passed

Range Chowkidar - 10th passed

Daftry - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Army Western Command Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

How to Apply for Western Command Recruitment 2022 ?