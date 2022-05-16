Army Western Command Recruitment 2022: 95 Vacancies for Safaiwala, LDC and Other Posts

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Head Quarter Western Command (HQ Western Command) is hiring 95 Librarian, Steno Grade 2, LDC, Fireman, Messenger, Barber, Washerman, Range Chowkidar, Barber, Chowkidar, Daftry, Cook, Statistical Assistant, Tradesman Mate, Washerman and Safaiwala.

Created On: May 16, 2022 11:48 IST
Modified On: May 16, 2022 11:48 IST
Army Western Command Recruitment 2022: Head Quarter Western Command (HQ Western Command) has published the notifications for the post of Librarian, Steno Grade 2, LDC, Fireman, Messenger, Barber, Washerman, Range Chowkidar, Barber, Chowkidar, and Daftry and for recruitment of Cook, Statistical Assistant, Tradesman Mate, Washerman and Safaiwala in the Military Hospital Jalandhar Cantt. The notifications are available in the employment newspaper dated 14 May to 20 May 2022.

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts through offline mode on or before the last date.

Army Western Command Notification Download for MH Jalandhar Cantt Posts

Army Western Command Notification Download for Other Posts

Important Dates

  • Last Date for Submitting Application for MH Jalandhar Cantt - within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the employment newspaper (27 June 2022).
  • Last Date for Submitting Application for Other Posts - within 21 days from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper (03 June 2022).

Army Western Command Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 95

  • Barber - 2 (UR-2)
  • Chowkidar - 11 (UR-8, SC-1, EWS-2)
  • Cook - 4 (UR-2, OBC-1, EWS-1)
  • Statistical Assistant - 1 (UR-1)
  • Tradesman Mate - 8 (UR-5, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)
  • Washerman - 12 (UR-9, ST-1, OBC-1, EWS-1)
  • Safaiwali - 27 (UR-15, SC-4, OBC-4, EWS-4)
  • Librarian - 1 (UR-1)
  • Steno Grade-II - 2 (UR-1, OBC-1)
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 6 (UR-1, OBC-2, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)
  • Fireman - 3 (UR-2, SC-1)
  • Messenger - 13 (UR-7, OBC-4, SC-1, EWS-1)
  • Barber - 1 (OBC-1)
  • Washerman - 1 (UR-1)
  • Range Chowkidar -  1 (UR-1)
  • Daftry - 2 (UR-1, ST-1)

Eligibility Criteria for Army Western Command Posts

Educational Qualification

  • Barber - 10th passed and proficiency in Barber Trade
  • Chowkidar - 10th passed
  • Cook - 10th passed and proficiency in Trade
  • Statistical Assistant - Degree in Economics/Maths/Statistics and 2 years of experience
  • Tradesman Mate - 8 (UR-5, SC-1, ST-1, EWS-1)
  • Washerman - 10th Passed
  • Safaiwali - 10th Passed and 1-year of experience
  • Librarian - Graduation. B.Library Science
  • Steno Grade-II -12th passed
  • Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - 12th passed
  • Fireman - 10th passed
  • Messenger - 10th passed
  • Barber - 10th passed
  • Washerman - 10th passed
  • Range Chowkidar - 10th passed
  • Daftry - 10th passed

Age Limit:

18 to 25 years

Army Western Command Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of an exam.

How to Apply for Western Command Recruitment 2022 ?

  • Fore MH Jalandhar Cantt Posts - The candidates can send the application to The Commandant, Military Hospital Jalandhar Cantt Pin Code No 144005 (Punjab)“
  • For Other Posts - The candidates can send the application to “The Central Recruiting Agency, PH & HP (I) Sub Area PIN- 901207, C/o 56 APO“

