ASRB Admit Card 2021 for NET, ARS and STO 5 PM Today @asrb.org.in, Check Exam Date, Pattern Here

ASRB Admit Card 2021 for NET, ARS and STO will be released today i.e. on 10 August 2021 at 5 PM on official website - asrb.org.in. Details Here.

ASRB Admit Card 2021 for NET, ARS and STO: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) will release the admit card for NET-2021 (National Eligibility Test- 2021), ARS-2021 (Preliminary) (Agricultural Research Service) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) Exam today i.e. on 10 August 2021 at 5 PM on official website - asrb.org.in.

ASRB Admit Card Notice

ASRB NET, ARS and STO Exam will be held from 23 August to 27 August 2021. The candidates would be able to check their exact date, time and venue of the exam on their admit card. ASRB Exam will be conducted at 32 centres across the country.

Smart Mobile Phones/pagers/smart devices or any other communication device is absolutely prohibited in the Examination Centre premises.

ASRB Exam Pattern

There will be one paper consists of objective type multiple choice questions from the respective discipline/professional submit in which the candidate has opted to appear. The mode of the test is online.

No of Questions Total Marks Time 150 150 2 hours

Each question carries one mark. 1/3 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Questions in the Examination will be available in bilingual form i.e. Hindi and English medium. The answers to the questions are to be registered on the Computer itself during the Examination.

ASRB Qualifying Marks

NET 2021 and STO 2021

Un-reserved(UR)/ EWS - 75.0 (50%) OBC - 67.5 (45%) SC / ST/ PwBD - 60.0 (40%)

ARS 2021

Un-reserved (UR)/ EWS - 67.5 (45%) OBC - 60.0 (40%) SC / ST/ PwBD - 52.5 (35%)

ASRB Syllabus

Those who clear ASRB NET 2021 Will be eligible to apply for the post of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs).

Those who qualify ASRB ARS Exam will be called for ARS (Mains) Examination and viva-voce conducted for recruitment of 222 ARS Scientists.

STO (T-6) Examination is being conducted for the post of Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes. All those candidates who qualify in ASRB STO Exam 2021 will be called for Interview. Candidates declared successful in the online examination and interview will be recommended for appointment as Senior Technical Officer (STO.