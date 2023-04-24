ASRB NET admit card 2023 OUT: Direct Link to Download Admit Card & Other Details Here

ASRB NET admit card 2023 : According to the latest notification the Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has released the ASRB NET 2023 Admit Card. Candidates can refer to the article below for more information such as direct link to download the admit card, exam date, procedure to download hall ticket and other details.

ASRB NET 2023 Admit Card :The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board has made available the admit card for ASRB NET 2023, Subject Matter Specialist (SMS) (T-6) and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) Examination-2023.

To download their admit cards, candidates must visit the official website asrb.org.in and enter their Registration Number (created during their Online Application Form submission) and their Date of Birth.

The exam will be conducted in a staggered slot-wise format, and there will be one paper with 150 objective type multiple-choice questions worth 150 marks, which candidates must complete in 2 hours.

The ASRB National Eligibility Test (NET) is a qualifying exam that determines eligibility for the positions of Lecturer/Assistant Professor in State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs). Candidates who pass the NET will be eligible to apply for the positions of Lecturers or Assistant Professors in the SAUs/AUs.

ASRB NET 2023 Admit Card : Important Details

The ASRB NET admit card 2023 will contain important information of the candidates such as

Date of the Examination

Time and Venue of the Examination

Instruction to be followed

Candidate’s Roll Number

Candidate’s Photo

Other important information Needed During the Examination

ASRB NET Exam Schedule 2023

The ASRB will administer a combined examination for NET-2023, SMS (T-6), and STO (T-6) Examination-2023 in CBT mode from April 26th to April 30th in centers throughout India.

ASRB NET admit card 2023: Direct Link

Candidates can download the admit card from the direct link given below

ASRB NET admit card 2023 Direct Link to Download Admit Card PDF

How to download the ASRB NET admit card 2023 ?

Here are the steps to download the admit card for the ASRB NET recruitment examination:

Go to the official website asrb.org.in Look for the 'NET, ARS, SMS (T-6) and STO (T-6) Examination' section Click on the admit card link Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth to login The ASRB NET admit card will be displayed on the screen Download the admit card and print it out for future reference.

Candidates can download their admit card from the official website and must carry it along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination center. They must also follow all the COVID-19 guidelines and safety protocols issued by the government. Candidates are advised to carefully go through the instructions mentioned on the admit card before appearing for the examination.