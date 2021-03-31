ASRB Notification 2021 Out for NET Exam, ARS Prelims Exam and STO Exam: Apply Online @asrb.org.in, 282 Vacancies Notified

ASRB Recruitment Notification 2021: The Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has released a notification for NET-2021 (National Eligibility Test- 2021), ARS-2021 (Preliminary) (Agricultural Research Service)and Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T6) Exam. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for ARSB 2021 from 05 April 2021 on asrb.org.in. The last date of ARSB Application is 25 April 2021.

ARSB NET 2021, ASRB ARS 2021, ASRB STO 2021 Combined Exam are scheduled from 21 June to 27 June at 32 Centres across India in a staggered slot-wise examination format. Candidates who will qualify in the ASR Prelims Exam shall be called for mains exam. ASRB ARS Mains Exam will be conducted on 19 September 2021.

NET Exam - NET - It is an eligibility test for Lecturer/ Assistant Professor conducted by State Agricultural Universities (SAUs) and other Agricultural Universities (AUs).

ARS Exam -ARS Prelims Examination is a qualifying examination conducted for recruitment to the post of ARS Scientists.

STO Exam - STO (T-6) Examination is a direct recruitment examination for the post of Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) at ICAR Hqrs and its Research Institutes.

ASRB NET ARS STO Important Dates

Event Dates Starting Date of Application 05 April 2021 from 10 AM Last Date of Aplication 25 April 2021 upto 5 PM Dates of online (CBT) examination for NET-2021/ ARS (Preliminary)-2021/ STO (T-6) 21 June to 27 June 2021 ARS Mains Exam 2021 19 September 2021 ASRB Admit Card Date To be notified Date of Interview for the post of STO (T-6) To be notified Date of Viva-voce for ARS-2021 Examination To be notified

ASRB ARS STO Vacancy



ARS Scientist - 222 Posts Senior Technical Officer (STO) (T-6) - 65 Posts

ASRB ARS STO Salary

ARS Scientist - Rs. 15,600 – 39,100 with RGP of Rs. 6000/- (revised Pay Level 10 - Rs. 57,700 – 1,82,400) STO - Pay Band – 3 of Rs.15,600 – 39,100 with GP of Rs. 5400/- (revised Pay Level 10 - Rs. 56,100 – 1,77,500 of the 7th CPC)

ASRB NET ARS STO Eligibility Criteria

NET 2021 Qualification:

Master’s degree or equivalent in the respective Discipline and specialization completed on or before 19.09.2021 from any Indian University

NET Age Limit:

A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years as on 01.01.2021. There is no upper age limit for the National Eligibility Test.

NET Number of Attempt:

There is no restriction on number of attempts for appearing in the National Eligibility Test.

ARS 2021 Qualification

Master’s Degree or equivalent in the concerned discipline with specialization, completed on or before 19.09.2021

The candidates having Master’s degree from a foreign University must attach a certificate of equivalence and recognition of that degree issued by the University Grants Commission/ Government of India / any other concerned Government of India / Department or Agency.

ARS Age Limit

21 years to 32 years

ARS No. of Attempts

General, EWS including the in-service candidates of I.C.A.R. - 6 OBC and PWD - 9 SC/ST - No Limit

STO 2021 Qualification

Master’s degree or equivalent in the respective Discipline and specialization completed on or before 19.09.2021 from any Indian University.

STO Age Limit:

21 years to 35 years

ASRB ARS STO Selection Criteria

ARS - The selection will be done on the basis of:

ARS Preliminary [online (CBT) examination] - 150 Marks ARS (Mains) Examination - 240 Marks Viva-voce - 60 Marks

STO - - The selection will be done on the basis of:

Online competitive examination (Computer Based Test) - 150 Marks Interview of 3 hours

NET Exam Pattern 2021 and STO Exam Pattern

No of Questions - 150 objective-type questions from the relevant discipline Total Marks - 150 Time - 2 Hours Qualifying Marks - 75.0 (50%) (67.5 (45%) for OBC AND 60.0 (40%) for SC/ST/PWD) Negative Marking - 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer in the NET-2021. There will be no rounding off of fractions of marks

ARS Prelims Exam Pattern 2021

No of Questions - 150 objective-type question on professional subject Total Marks - 150 Time - 2 Hours Qualifying Marks - 67.5 (45%) (60.0 (40%) for OBC AND 52.5 (35%) for SC/ST/PWD) Negative Marking - 1/3 mark will be deducted for each wrong answer in the NET-2021. There will be no rounding off of fractions of marks

ARS Mains Exam Pattern 2021



The exam will have only one paper of 240 marks in the respective disciplines, to be attempted in 3 hours duration. The paper shall be divided in three parts A, B and C. Part ‘A’ will consist of 40 questions of 2 (two) marks each. In this 30 part, answers required will be of very short, not exceeding 10 (Ten) words at the most. Part ‘B’ will have 20 questions of 5 marks each requiring one or two paragraphs and/or graphic explanation. Part ‘C’ will have 6 essay type or descriptive type questions. Each question will carry 10 marks and may have two or more parts. Answers are required to be written in the space provided below the question. In no case extra sheets will be provided. All questions in parts ‘A’ ‘B’ and ‘C’ will be compulsory

ASRB Admit Card 2021



NET Admit Card, ARS Admit Card and STO Admit Card will be available on official website of ASRB. Candidates are requested to visit the website: www.asrb.org.in regularly for updates. No other form of communication will be used for issue of admission certificates.

How to Apply for ASRB NET ARS STO 2021 ?



Eligibility and interested candidates can apply for the these exam from 05 April to 25 April 2021 on the website: http://www.asrb.org.in.

NET Exam Fee

UR - Rs. 1000/- EWS/OBC - Rs. 500/- SC/ST/PwD/Women - Rs. 250/-

ARS Exam Fee and STO Exam Fee

UR/EWS/OBC - Rs. 500/- SC/ST/PwD/Women - No Fee

ASRB NET ARS STO Notification Download