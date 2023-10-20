SEBA Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board SEBA Social Science Syllabus 2024: Assam Board is responsible for conducting all the exams in the state. However, there is a division in the exam name for lower secondary and higher secondary classes. The higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam is conducted for Class 10 while AHSEC is conducted for Class 12. Here, students can find the SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached other relevant and important references such as exam patterns and marking schemes.
We have also attached a PDF download link for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science for future reference. These study materials will help you strategize your preparation plan to further get you high scores on the exam. At the same time, students can also know in detail about the course, exam, and question paper-related basic information. Check the study materials before you start the preparation and get ready to score good marks in the HSLC Class 9 exam.
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024
The syllabus for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science has been provided here for students, along with a PDF download link for their future reference. Check the syllabus to know in detail what has to be studied for the exam.
|
S.No
|
Chapters
|
Half yearly marks
|
Annual marks
|
Section I: History
|
35
|
1
|
Advent of Europeans into India
|
13
|
07
|
2
|
Growth of Indian Nationalism
|
15
|
08
|
3
|
The Moamoriya Rebellion
|
15
|
08
|
4
|
Burmese Invasions of Assam
|
06
|
5
|
Beginning of British Administration in Assam
|
06
|
Section II: Geography
|
35
|
1
|
Changes of Earth’s Surface
|
15
|
07
|
2
|
Atmosphere: Structure, Pressure Belts and Wind System
|
12
|
08
|
3
|
Geography of India
|
10
|
4
|
Geography of Assam
|
10
|
Section III: Political Science and Economy
|
Part I: Political Science
|
10
|
1
|
Political Parties In India
|
10
|
05
|
2
|
Types of Government
|
05
|
Part II: Economy
|
10
|
1
|
Basic Concepts of Economics
|
10
|
05
|
2
|
Basic Economic Problems
|
05
|
Total
|
90
|
90
To download the complete Assam Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus in PDF, click on the link below
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Internal Assessment Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Here, students of class 9 can check their internal assessment syllabus and evaluation plan in detail. Have a close look at the marking scheme for internal assessment since they are easy to score and increase your marks
|
S.No
|
Chapters
|
Half yearly marks
|
Annual marks
|
1
|
Environment Project
|
10
|
Total
|
10
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2023-2024
The exam pattern for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science has been presented here for students of class 9. Kindly check the details here to learn about your question paper design and exam as a whole.
|
Exam
|
High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)
|
Total Marks
|
100
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Theory Assessment
|
90
|
Practical Assessment
|
10
Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Reference Books
Here, reference books to be used as a part of the course have been mentioned. Students can either buy them for physical use or download the e-versions for free.
- Social Science Part I-History (ITIHASH) for Class IX, Publisher-ASTPPC Ltd
- Social Science Part II- Geography (BHUGOL) for Class IX, Publisher- ASTPPC Ltd.
- Social Science Part III- Political Science and Economics RAJNEETI and ARTHANEETI BIGYAN) for Class IX, Publisher- ASTPPC Ltd.