SEBA Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 9th Social Science Syllabus: Here, students can find HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus along with other study materials. Students can use these to prepare for their SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science exam.

Assam Board SEBA Social Science Syllabus 2024: Assam Board is responsible for conducting all the exams in the state. However, there is a division in the exam name for lower secondary and higher secondary classes. The higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam is conducted for Class 10 while AHSEC is conducted for Class 12. Here, students can find the SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached other relevant and important references such as exam patterns and marking schemes.

We have also attached a PDF download link for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science for future reference. These study materials will help you strategize your preparation plan to further get you high scores on the exam. At the same time, students can also know in detail about the course, exam, and question paper-related basic information. Check the study materials before you start the preparation and get ready to score good marks in the HSLC Class 9 exam.

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024

The syllabus for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science has been provided here for students, along with a PDF download link for their future reference. Check the syllabus to know in detail what has to be studied for the exam.

S.No Chapters Half yearly marks Annual marks Section I: History 35 1 Advent of Europeans into India 13 07 2 Growth of Indian Nationalism 15 08 3 The Moamoriya Rebellion 15 08 4 Burmese Invasions of Assam 06 5 Beginning of British Administration in Assam 06 Section II: Geography 35 1 Changes of Earth’s Surface 15 07 2 Atmosphere: Structure, Pressure Belts and Wind System 12 08 3 Geography of India 10 4 Geography of Assam 10 Section III: Political Science and Economy Part I: Political Science 10 1 Political Parties In India 10 05 2 Types of Government 05 Part II: Economy 10 1 Basic Concepts of Economics 10 05 2 Basic Economic Problems 05 Total 90 90

To download the complete Assam Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus in PDF, click on the link below

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Internal Assessment Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Here, students of class 9 can check their internal assessment syllabus and evaluation plan in detail. Have a close look at the marking scheme for internal assessment since they are easy to score and increase your marks

S.No Chapters Half yearly marks Annual marks 1 Environment Project 10 Total 10

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science has been presented here for students of class 9. Kindly check the details here to learn about your question paper design and exam as a whole.

Exam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Exam Conducting Body Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) Total Marks 100 Duration 3 hours Theory Assessment 90 Practical Assessment 10

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Reference Books

Here, reference books to be used as a part of the course have been mentioned. Students can either buy them for physical use or download the e-versions for free.