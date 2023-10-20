SEBA Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 9th Social Science Syllabus: Here, students can find HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus along with other study materials. Students can use these to prepare for their SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science exam.

Get here Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus pdf to download
Assam Board SEBA Social Science Syllabus 2024: Assam Board is responsible for conducting all the exams in the state. However, there is a division in the exam name for lower secondary and higher secondary classes. The higher Secondary Leaving Certificate (HSLC) exam is conducted for Class 10 while AHSEC is conducted for Class 12. Here, students can find the SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached other relevant and important references such as exam patterns and marking schemes. 

We have also attached a PDF download link for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science for future reference. These study materials will help you strategize your preparation plan to further get you high scores on the exam. At the same time, students can also know in detail about the course, exam, and question paper-related basic information. Check the study materials before you start the preparation and get ready to score good marks in the HSLC Class 9 exam. 

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024

The syllabus for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science has been provided here for students, along with a PDF download link for their future reference. Check the syllabus to know in detail what has to be studied for the exam. 

S.No

Chapters

Half yearly marks

Annual marks
 

Section I: History

  

35

1

Advent of Europeans into India

13

07

2

Growth of Indian Nationalism

15

08

3

The Moamoriya Rebellion

15

08

4

Burmese Invasions of Assam

  

06

5

Beginning of British Administration in Assam

  

06
 

Section II: Geography

  

35

1

Changes of Earth’s Surface

15

07

2

Atmosphere: Structure, Pressure Belts and Wind System

12

08

3

Geography of India

  

10

4

Geography of Assam

  

10
 

Section III: Political Science and Economy

    
 

Part I: Political Science

  

10

1

Political Parties In India

10

05

2

Types of Government

  

05
 

Part II: Economy

  

10

1

Basic Concepts of Economics

10

05

2

Basic Economic Problems

  

05
 

Total

90

90

To download the complete Assam Board Class 9 Social Science syllabus in PDF, click on the link below

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Syllabus 2023-2024

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Internal Assessment Syllabus and Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Here, students of class 9 can check their internal assessment syllabus and evaluation plan in detail. Have a close look at the marking scheme for internal assessment since they are easy to score and increase your marks

S.No

Chapters

Half yearly marks

Annual marks

1

Environment Project

  

10
 

Total

  

10

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for SEBA HSLC Class 9 Social Science has been presented here for students of class 9. Kindly check the details here to learn about your question paper design and exam as a whole. 

Exam

High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC)

Exam Conducting Body

Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA)

Total Marks

100

Duration

3 hours

Theory Assessment

90

Practical Assessment

10

Assam Board HSLC Class 9 Social Science Reference Books

Here, reference books to be used as a part of the course have been mentioned. Students can either buy them for physical use or download the e-versions for free. 

  • Social Science Part I-History (ITIHASH) for Class IX, Publisher-ASTPPC Ltd
  • Social Science Part II- Geography (BHUGOL) for Class IX, Publisher- ASTPPC Ltd.
  •  Social Science Part III- Political Science and Economics RAJNEETI and ARTHANEETI BIGYAN) for Class IX, Publisher- ASTPPC Ltd.

