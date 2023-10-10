SEBA Class 9 Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HSLC Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 9th Syllabus: In this article, students can find the HSLC Class 9 Syllabus, Exam Pattern, and Marking Scheme for the current academic year 2023-2024. SEBA HSLC Class 9 exam syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern for all subjects have been presented here along with a PDF download link

Assam Board HSLC Syllabus 2024: Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) is the exam-conducting body of lower secondary classes in Assam Board. On its official website, SEBA has published its updated and revised syllabus for the current academic session 2023-2024. Here, students can find Assam Board Class 9 Syllabus pdf download links for all the important and major subjects. Also, find the SEBA HSLC Syllabus and paper pattern for 2024.

Study materials are important for good preparation for examinations. Syllabus, Exam Patterns, and Marking Schemes are the most significant and basic study resources that students can’t do without. These resources guide you through what has to be studied in the academic session, cover all the topics required for studying, and keep a strong hold on the questions and type of questions that can be asked in the exam.

How to Download Assam HSLC Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024

Students can follow the steps presented here, to download Assam HSLC Syllabus 2023-2024. Here, easy steps for downloading PDF links for Assam HSLC Syllabus are mentioned below.

Step 1: Go to SEBA’s official website

Step 2: In the title bar, click on the option ‘Downloads’

Step 3: Click on the download link of option ‘Curriculum & Syllabi 2023-2024’

Step 4: A PDF appears. You can click on the downward arrow button to download the PDF

Step 5: Scroll through the PDF to download the syllabus of the subject you want to download

Step 6: For easy download, students can link on the link presented below

Assam Board Class 9 Syllabus 2023-2024

Here, SEBA HSLC Class 9 Syllabus, exam pattern, and marking scheme for all the important and major subjects have been presented. The links for all the important subjects of the Assam Board Class 9 Syllabus are available here for free download in PDF.