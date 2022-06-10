Assam Police Commando Result 2022 (Out): Download PET PST Link, Psychometric Admit Card Soon

Assam Police Commando Result 2022 has been released on the official website of SLPRB. Candidates can check the direct link here

Updated: Jun 10, 2022 21:22 IST
Assam Police Commando Result 2022
Assam Police Commando Result 2022

Assam Police Commando Result 202 Download: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the result of PET and PST for recruitment to the post of Constable. As per the official website, the result of PET PST has been uploaded to the official website of SLPRB. We have provided the Assam Police Constable Result Link in this article for your convenience.

Assam Police Commando Result Download Link

How to Download Assam Police Commando Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the Assam Police

Click on the 'Result' Tab given on the homepage

Now, you need to provide your Rol Number, Date of Birth, and Passoword

Download SLPRB Commando Result 2022

 

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash

Related Categories

Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.