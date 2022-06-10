Assam Police Commando Result 2022 (Out): Download PET PST Link, Psychometric Admit Card Soon

Assam Police Commando Result 202 Download: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the result of PET and PST for recruitment to the post of Constable. As per the official website, the result of PET PST has been uploaded to the official website of SLPRB. We have provided the Assam Police Constable Result Link in this article for your convenience.
Assam Police Commando Result Download Link
How to Download Assam Police Commando Result 2022 ?
Go to the official website of the Assam Police
Click on the 'Result' Tab given on the homepage
Now, you need to provide your Rol Number, Date of Birth, and Passoword
Download SLPRB Commando Result 2022